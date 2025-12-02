Dawn Images
Culture
News
The Oxford Union just elected its first Palestinian president
Images Staff
Music
Ustaad Naseeruddin Saami dedicated decades to his art — today he plays for sold-out audiences in New York
Syed Hasnain Nawab
Rights
Over 200 cultural heavyweights call for release of jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Mark Ruffalo and Josh O’Connor are among the signatories of an open letter demanding his release.
Images Staff
Style
Meet Ella Wadia, Jinnah’s great-great-granddaughter, who just made her Le Bal debut in Paris
Images Staff
Books
RF Kuang, author of Babel and Yellowface, pulls out of Emirates Litfest amid BDS boycott call
Images Staff
Film
&
TV
Real-life couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are returning to our TV screens together in Faaslay
Images Staff
Opinion
Talha Anjum, the Indian flag and the problem with performative patriotism
Moiz Majeed Magsi
Film
&
TV
Neelofar review: The Fawad–Mahira love story that hits, misses and yet somehow stays with you
Sara Danial
Art
Artist Misha Japanwala preserves what we are told to be ashamed of
Images Staff
News
Google’s new AI image-generation model Nano Banana Pro is so realistic, it’s terrifying
Images Staff
Art
Exploring the sights and sounds of the Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2025
Syed Hasnain Nawab
News
Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal are hosting a star-studded benefit concert for Palestine and Sudan in Jan
Images Staff
Travel
Ticket prices at Paris’ Louvre museum are going up
Reuters
Parenting
Driven by TikTok trends, new beauty brands target children
AFP
Parenting
Faysal Quraishi has something to say to everyone dropping their kids to school in the morning
Images Staff
Opinion
From ‘dad postpartum’ to ‘getting married’: Everyone’s talking about Azlan Shah for all the wrong reasons
Dhuha Alvi
Film
&
TV
Panel of female filmmakers at Doha Film Festival discusses women’s perspective in cinema
Irfan Aslam
News
Noor Mukadam’s friends say live-in relationship misinformation ‘reduces her humanity to rumours’
Images Staff
News
Lush cosmestics brings back its watermelon soap to support Gazan amputees
Images Staff
Reaction
The internet wants you to boycott the final season of Stranger Things
Images Staff
Film
&
TV
Review: If you’re tired of dramas about toxic men and whiny women, Sher is the show for you
Mamun M Adil
Film
&
TV
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s idea for a new instalment of the film is actually quite good
Images Staff
Rights
What is the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign?
Images Staff
News
Thai court issues arrest warrant for Miss Universe co-owner
AFP
Film
&
TV
Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works — and Donald Trump is apparently behind it
Images Staff
Film
&
TV
Scrubs is officially scrubbing back in — 15 years later
Images Staff
Film
&
TV
British television dominates International Emmy Awards with seven wins
Images Staff
Music
Reggae music pioneer Jimmy Cliff passes away at 81
Reuters
Books
Review: David Szalay’s Booker Prize-wining novel Flesh is a deeply affecting story about masculinity
Tory Young
Film
&
TV
Disney’s Wicked: For Good collects $226m globally in hugely successful opening weekend
Reuters
