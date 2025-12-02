Real-life couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are returning to our TV screens together in Faaslay

In case you missed it, actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari — married in real life and now parents to a baby girl — are set to reunite on screen in Green Entertainment’s upcoming drama Faaslay on December 5.

The trailer, released last week, has already stirred excitement among fans eager to watch the couple take on leading roles together.

They starred in a HUM TV thriller drama series together in 2019 — Naqab Zan, produced by Momina Duraid. The duo tied the knot in 2022 in a star-studded yet intimate daytime nikkah after getting engaged in 2021. Earlier this year, in March, they welcomed their daughter, Serena Ali, sharing the news with fans through heartfelt posts.

Faaslay, directed by Fahim Burney and penned by Moona Syed, comes off as a love story tangled in ego, tension and emotional conflict — setting the stage for high drama. The OST ‘Ishq Ve’, released last week, gave fans further insight into the multi-character story.

Viewers are especially looking forward to witnessing Saboor and Ali’s chemistry in a post-marriage project, a dynamic they have yet to explore on screen.

The drama also features Azfar Rehman, Mashal Karim, and Saba Hameed, adding further weight to the cast.

For Burney — whose recent project Iqtidar became one of Green Entertainment’s major hits — Faaslay, premiering on December 5, marks his sixth directorial venture for the channel.