Artist Misha Japanwala preserves what we are told to be ashamed of

She calls her work a love letter to Karachi and the people who have given her the courage to be as shameless as she can be.
Images Staff
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Pakistani artist and designer Misha Japanwala described herself not as a sculptor, but as a documentor — creating an archive of both life and loss — in a recent interview with CBS News.

“My practice is documenting people and their bodies,” she said, as she walked CBS News’ Elaine Quijano through her exhibited works at the Hannah Traore Gallery in New York City.

Born and raised in Karachi, Japanwala made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2021. Her signature breastplates and human-form sculptures draw from Pakistan’s social issues, serving as social commentary as much as they reflect her own evolving aesthetic.

Her moulds have been worn by a number of artists, including Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, and rapper Cardi B, both in her music video for ‘Rumours’ and photographs that announced her pregnancy in June. She was also featured in a special issue of V Magazine guest-edited by model Gigi Hadid.

She moved to the United States to pursue fashion, but found herself captivated “not with clothes, but the bodies that wear them”. Today, she works from her home studio in New Jersey, inviting subjects to have their bodies moulded.

Reflecting on her journey, she told the channel with a sparkle in her eyes, “Instead of feeling like I had to conform my body to fit a certain garment, I was creating a garment out of my body itself.”

For her exhibit at the Hannah Traore Gallery, titled Sarsabzi (flourishing), Japanwala showcased an array of moulds of different parts of women’s bodies in vibrant colours — celebrating the crevices, scars and small details women are often taught to hide.

She called it a celebration of existence.

“People aren’t used to that. When they walk into a museum or a gallery, they don’t see themselves on the wall. You feel so completely seen in the parts of yourself you’ve held shame in: stretch marks, scars, cellulite. To walk into a space and see that that is the artwork itself is a magical thing.”

The documentation begins with mixing body-safe silicone, which Japanwala paints onto her subject. It is then coated in plaster and peeled away — revealing reality, as Quijano explained.

Opening up about her motivation, Japanwala said she is driven to preserve the parts of ourselves “we are specifically conditioned to carry a lot of shame within.”

Three years ago, she put out an open call in Karachi for anyone who wanted to be moulded — specifically their breasts. Zahra Khan, a young Pakistani breast cancer patient and advocate, responded the night before her double mastectomy. While creating a community to raise awareness about breast cancer through her Instagram account Hey Breastie, Khan also ran a popular home-based cheesecake business in Karachi called No Nonsense Cheesecake. At 30, she discovered she had developed second-stage breast cancer during a routine self-check in early 2022. She died earlier this year at the age of 33.

With tears in her eyes, Japanwala recalled the experience: “To be able to document a part of the body that this woman was going to lose the next day — and to have this moment of celebration and joy in her journey — took me aback. That this practice has the power to make people feel that way.”

To honour Khan, she is planning another open call for mouldings, with proceeds going towards building a cancer hospital in Karachi.

Wishing she lived in a world where her work wouldn’t be seen as “radical,” Japanwala described her practice as a love letter to Karachi and to the people who gave her the courage to be as shameless as possible — to move beyond shame.

“It allows you to understand and check in with your body,” she said, stressing the importance of young women embracing shamelessness. Her work, she added, “allows them to release some shame and think about their bodies in a different way.”

Cover photo via Misha Japanwala/Instagram

Comments

Usman Aslam Dec 01, 2025 05:45pm
Wow, so profound, so high culture. We really have a severe inferiority complex. Art as defined by a western post modernist narrative maybe makes us feel more than we are in our small colonised minds, if we try to be more like them it will give us some sense of worth. In reality it's a tragedy
Recommend
Taj Ahmad Dec 01, 2025 06:21pm
Simply great and beautiful way saying.
Recommend
Retired Dec 01, 2025 06:24pm
Exactly. It’s pure neo-colonial residue as we’re still conditioned to believe that parroting Western postmodernism is a sign of intellect. The irony is brutal: we chase ‘rationality’ in a framework that denies reality in itself, all while sidelining our own cultural and intellectual depth. It is an easy hack to excel in "cultural" arena of Pakistan!
Recommend
zarmeena Dec 01, 2025 06:39pm
Creating a controversy to get noticed. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder! to me her sculptures look like colourful turds.
Recommend
Ehsan Dec 01, 2025 07:12pm
What an amazing artist a breath of fresh air in a suffocating society
Recommend
Aamir Dec 01, 2025 08:40pm
You should share a link to show what you have created, Usman.
Recommend
Taimur Ali Dec 01, 2025 08:49pm
No comments just questions for my self when I read articles like these: When did our cultural values, once rich in beauty, confidence, and self respect, get reframed as barriers rather than sources of strength? What went wrong in our societal storytelling that Western values are automatically seen as progressive, while our own are seen as outdated? How can we return to a place where we hold our cultural identity with pride, while still encouraging artistic freedom and personal dignity? Should the goal be to imitate Western modes of liberation, or to rediscover our own indigenous ways of honoring the human body, human struggle, and human dignity? At what point did we begin accepting external judgments of what is considered acceptable art, acceptable expression, and acceptable identity?
Recommend
TurkMunday Maga Dec 01, 2025 09:30pm
More power to you.
Recommend
Angry Guy Dec 01, 2025 10:26pm
Yuck . That's all I can say. If this is considered art then she's just as good as Picasso when he lost it
Recommend
K R Dec 02, 2025 06:32am
This kind of art is not who we are as people.
Recommend
hasnain sheriff Dec 02, 2025 06:55am
well done Misha
Recommend
Naima Dec 02, 2025 10:16am
I suddenly feel so empowered
Recommend
Usman Aslam Dec 02, 2025 03:02pm
@Aamir yes I could. Maybe I will stick a chappal to a wall and splash some paint on it and call it art. As modern art is just that, subjective and pretentious. Allow the 'cultured' of our society to stand there and look at it arguing about the multiple deep meanings this chappal represents. If you squint your eyes and tilt your head it gives another meaning.
Recommend

