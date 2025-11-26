Scrubs is officially scrubbing back in — 15 years later

ABC Network’s fan-favourite medical sitcom Scrubs is returning after more than 15 years with a long-awaited 10th season — and the first reboot teaser has finally dropped.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs originally aired from 2001 to 2010, running for seven seasons on NBC before moving to ABC for its final two. The show followed the wide-eyed John “JD” Dorian (Zach Braff) as he stumbled — often hilariously — through his medical career alongside his best friend Chris Turk (Donald Faison) and his on-again, off-again love interest Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke), as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Set in the fictional Sacred Heart teaching hospital, the sitcom blended heartfelt moments with absurd humour, earning a loyal, devoted fanbase.

Now, after a 15-year hiatus, Scrubs is ready to return — with familiar favourites and a new generation stepping into the halls of Sacred Heart.

View this post on Instagram

The first teaser, released on Instagram, shows JD, Turk and Elliot striding confidently through the hospital lobby — “ageing gracefully,” as fans quickly pointed out — before JD triumphantly yells, “I am back, baby!” The moment is hilariously undercut when they come face-to-face with a batch of new interns who have absolutely no idea who they are. Soon after, Carla (Judy Reyes) and the iconic Dr Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) make their entrances as the original trio slip back into their classic antics.

As for the fresh faces, the reboot introduces a brand-new intern class: Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman as Asher, David Gridley as Blake, Layla Mohammadi as Amara and Amanda Morrow as Dashana, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new season of Scrubs premieres Feb 25 at 8pm ET/PT (6am PKT) on ABC with back-to-back episodes, followed by next-day streaming on Hulu, Variety reports.

After a decade and a half, it looks like Sacred Heart is ready for another check-up — and so are we.



