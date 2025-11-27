Images

Noor Mukadam’s friends say live-in relationship misinformation ‘reduces her humanity to rumours’

Does visiting someone's house, and being held hostage count as 'living with them,' they asked after Justice Najafi's additional note became public.
Images Staff
27 Nov, 2025

Noor Mukadam did not live with Zahir Jaffer, her friends clarified for the “millionth time” on Thursday. “Does visiting someone’s house and being held hostage by them count as ‘living with them’?”

The message came in the form of a post to the Justice for Noor Instagram account,* a page run by her friends and used to share updates about the case.

Mukadam was 27 years old when her body was found at Jaffer’s Islamabad residence in July 2021. In May, a three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar and including Justices Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Ali Baqar Najafi, upheld the death sentence awarded to Jaffer. He was convicted of murdering Mukadam by an Islamabad trial court in 2022.

In an additional note in the case, uploaded to the Supreme Court website today, Justice Najafi observed that “the present case is a direct result of a vice spreading in the upper society which we know as ‘living relationship’ [sic]”.

He went on to say that engaging in a relationship like that was a “direct revolt against Almighty Allah”, calling on the younger generation to note its “horrible consequences, such as in the present case, which is also a topic for the social reformist to discuss in their circles”.

His comments drew sharp criticism from both the general public as well as the Senate’s Functional Committee on Human Rights, which called them ’“ridiculous”.

The claim of a ‘live-in relationship’ is one that has been denied by Mukadam’s family. In the note, her friends wrote, “Having to repeat this again and again is not just frustrating – it is painful and deeply disrespectful.”

They urged everyone to pay attention to the source of the ‘misinformation’ — Jaffer. “The same man who claimed he didn’t speak Urdu (a lie), gave contradictory statements throughout interrogation, tried to blame everyone but himself, including his own staff, and committed the heinous acts of kidnapping, torturing, raping and murdering Noor.”

The post questioned why people were “quick to believe a murderer’s words over a victim’s dignity and her family’s truth”.

Labelling the misinformation “cruel”, the post listed the problems it causes every time this piece of false information resurfaced. “It distorts Noor’s truth and tries to rewrite her story, blames the victim instead of holding the murderer accountable, forces her family to relive trauma they have already endured far beyond what anyone should, and most importantly, it reduces her humanity to rumours and narratives she cannot defend herself against.”

Comments

Masood Habib Nov 27, 2025 07:35pm
Will her friends like to throw light on why one of the SC judges has referred to it.
Recommend
RC Nov 27, 2025 08:00pm
Looks like SC judge is trying to justify a heinous crime. No justification for killing another human being even if they are in a living in relationship. Will the judge like to explain why husbands kill wives on so many occasions??
Recommend
TenGee Nov 27, 2025 09:32pm
Most people just want to voice their opposition to the creeping western values that pervade through a certain class of people and the media., and in particular how it is corrupting gender relations. "The People" do have the right to speak out against that which they find repugnant. It is wrong to focus on one aspect and not acknowledge the other. The friends view every utterance of criticism against the "free mixing" aspect of the story as condoning of the murder. This is I'm afraid typical of this liberal wing of society. Everyone however should fear falling into the sin of making false accusations against the deceased. Maybe that is what the friends should focus on to get people to shut up.
Recommend
Lawyer Nov 27, 2025 11:13pm
i think judge observation is absolutely correct. Noor had been murdered which is a crime and deserve exemplary punishment
Recommend
M. Saeed Nov 27, 2025 11:20pm
If my words are sense, why the Judge Najafi is talking out of the scope of his book? He has to remain within his domain of book. His personal views do not matter under his sworn schedule!
Recommend
Angry Guy Nov 28, 2025 01:49am
So why was she living with him ? Why was everyone ok with her being with him ? She was not married to him. Their families were ok with it as well. They danced and hung out together. Why are we ignoring all that ?
Recommend
Uza Syed Nov 28, 2025 03:14am
Frankly, the judge should not have made that comment, especially because it was not the issue to begin with.
Recommend
whoever Nov 28, 2025 04:03pm
@angry guy because she wasn't living with him? her friends and family have said that she never lived with zahir, that was just something he made up during the trial
Recommend

