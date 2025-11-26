Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works — and Donald Trump is apparently behind it

In today’s dose of what in the world is going on, Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works, with Paramount Studios stepping in to distribute the sequel to the iconic cop-buddy franchise — and, according to media reports, US President Donald Trump personally pushed for it to happen.

The film will reunite original stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker nearly two decades after the last instalment hit cinemas. Director Brett Ratner, whose career began with music videos and commercials before Rush Hour (1998) became his breakout hit, is also attached. The first film centred on two mismatched cops hunting down a Chinese diplomat’s kidnapped daughter, while the next two featured the same cops up to different hijinks. All three dominated the box office for years.

In 2017, six women accused Ratner of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times investigation, effectively blacklisting him from major studios, The Hollywood Reporter noted. Since then, Ratner and his producing partners have repeatedly tried to move forward with Rush Hour 4, pitching it to studios such as Sony, Lionsgate and Paramount under its previous leadership, but no one was willing to take it on.

That changed recently. Ratner grew close to the Trump family while directing Melania, a documentary about Melania Trump for Amazon MGM Studios — a project Amazon reportedly paid $40 million to release, according to Variety. The documentary, produced with Trump’s participation, marks Ratner’s first film since the misconduct allegations.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount CEO David Ellison — son of billionaire Larry Ellison, one of Trump’s most prominent donors — was personally asked by Trump to revive the Rush Hour franchise. However, the publication also seems slightly unsure about the “potential” project, whereas Variety is quite sure about the newest instalment.

The Guardian reported that the new film is also being viewed as part of Trump’s broader second-term push to reintroduce “old-fashioned masculinity” into Hollywood. Whatever that means.