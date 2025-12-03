Images

Meet Ella Wadia, Jinnah’s great-great-granddaughter, who just made her Le Bal debut in Paris
Ella is the granddaughter of Nusli Wadia, son of Dina Wadia, and daughter of Jehangir Wadia and fashion designer Celina Wadia.
03 Dec, 2025

At the world’s most exclusive debutante ball — an event often described as the Met Gala for teenagers — a young woman carried a name deeply familiar to South Asia. Ella Wadia, the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, made her Le Bal des Débutantes debut this weekend in Paris.

Held annually at the opulent Shangri-La Paris hotel, once the residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte, Le Bal is where just 20 women under 21 from prominent families across the world are invited to waltz, pose, and step into an elite social spotlight. This year, among real-life princesses, billionaire heiresses, Hollywood legacies, and budding talents, Ella Wadia stood out in an embellished, strapless Elie Saab gown featuring a sleek, body-hugging silhouette.

Ella’s appearance at the ball drew immediate attention by virtue of her lineage. She descends from Jinnah through his only daughter, Dina Wadia, who married Neville Wadia of the well-known Parsi Wadia industrial family — a marriage that, as history records, strained her relationship with her father. Dina and Neville’s son, Nusli Wadia, became a key figure in Indian business as chair of the Wadia Group. Nusli has two sons, Jehangir Wadia and Ness Wadia.

Ella is the daughter of Jehangir, managing director of Bombay Dyeing, Go First, and Bombay Realty, and fashion designer Celina Wadia. She and her brother Jahangir represent the latest generation of a family whose story connects Karachi, Bombay, and now, in Ella’s case, the gilded halls of a Parisian debutante ball.

Inside the fantasy of Le Bal

Le Bal, previously the Crillon Ball, dates back to 1958 and has evolved into a deeply glamorous meeting point for society’s next “It girls.” The event unfolds over Thanksgiving weekend, with debutantes in couture gowns, often costing $50,000 to $100,000, swirling through chandelier-lit rooms, making TikToks on balconies overlooking the Eiffel Tower, and wearing jewellery valuable enough to justify the presence of armed guards.

Past participants include Margaret Qualley, Lily Collins, Lori Harvey, Ava Phillippe, and sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

But the ball’s mastermind, event planner Ophélie Renouard, insists that Le Bal isn’t about parading young women for marriage, as debutante balls historically have done. Instead, it’s a celebration centred on the girls themselves, their style, their friendships, and their one-night-only fairy tale. As Countess Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck put it in 2023, “Le Bal is the Met Gala for teenagers.”

This year’s roster

Ella joined a carefully selected group that included Carolina Lansing, Isabelle d’Orleans, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, Jillian Chan, Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón, Almudena Dailly de Orleans, Ruby Kemper, Alice Wang, Eugenia of Hohenzollern, Bronwyn Vance, Eliza Lindroth and others. Each teen collaborated with a couture house to design a custom gown in any colour but black or white — the only firm fashion rule at the event.

As with every edition, Renouard curated a diverse mix of international debutantes, emphasising fashion sense, individuality, and academic excellence. “It’s like casting a play,” she told ELLE about selecting the 20 women.

Cover photo: Le Bal/Instagram

Shyam Dec 03, 2025 02:33pm
Jinnah's lineage is more in India than in Pakistan, if I may say so.
Mir Dec 03, 2025 03:00pm
I'm at a loss to understand the relevance here. Highlighting a distant descendant of Quaid-e-Azam/Jinnah making a social debut in Paris adds little meaning or context to Pakistan or to his actual legacy. These kinds of soft features might satisfy curiosity for some readers, but they don’t have any substantive connection to our history, politics, or national discourse. It feels more like imported celebrity news than something genuinely tied to Pakistan.
Lord Ickenham Dec 03, 2025 03:19pm
The fact that you came here to read this article - says a lot about the Pakistani mindset
Kumar (Varanasi) Dec 03, 2025 03:21pm
Predominantly Parsi lineage, nothing Pakistani remains except Jinnah's genes.
Falcon1 Dec 03, 2025 04:37pm
Mir, you're missing the point. She could not have achieved this level of fame and success in her native Pakistan. It is as simple as that.
Naeem Dec 03, 2025 04:44pm
Surprising that all prof. Jinnah’s lineage resides in India rather than in Pakistan.
Sehban ismail Dec 03, 2025 04:57pm
The Quaid's stature as a brilliant lawyer, congressman and leader are indisputable and transcends borders .It is timeless.A golaith amongst men by far and held in great esteem for his sophistication, intellect, unwavering principles, incontrovertible honesty and unyielding will. The banal and frivolous discussion about his geneolgy triggered by an article is irrelevant and irreverent.
Reality Dec 03, 2025 05:11pm
Why in every famous India related celebs, ppl look for pak genes. After mamdani she is next
Hashbrown© Dec 03, 2025 05:14pm
"The fact that you came here to read this article - says a lot about the Pakistani mindset" And the fact that you did the same, and took the time to offer some commentary as well, says even more about yours.
Hashbrown© Dec 03, 2025 05:18pm
"Predominantly Parsi lineage, nothing Pakistani remains except Jinnah's genes." Parsis are an ethnicity - and just like Punjabis, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Baloch, they can still be Pakistani because Pakistani is a nationality. Perhaps you should focus more on developing a national identity of your own instead of being jealous of ours?
