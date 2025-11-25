British television dominates International Emmy Awards with seven wins

The 2025 International Emmy Awards announced its winners Monday night at a ceremony in New York City. The 53rd edition of the awards featured contenders from 26 countries, but it was the UK that dominated, taking home seven awards — including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actress and Best TV Movie/Mini-series — according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beyond British television, Spain secured two awards, while Japan, Germany, Australia, Qatar, Canada, Denmark and Turkey earned one each.

Dominic Treadwell-Collins and team pose with the Best Drama Series Award for “Rivals” during the 2025 International Emmy Awards in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Best drama went to ITV Studios’ Rivals, based on Jilly Cooper’s famously raunchy novels, while best comedy was awarded to the BBC’s Ludwig. The series also stars Anna Maxwell Martin, who won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in a different project — the harrowing ITV limited series Until I Kill You, as The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh was also contending for an International Emmy for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, but the award ultimately went to Spain’s Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (I, Addict).

In the current affairs category, one of the nominees was an episode from the 38th season of Dispatches, Channel 4’s investigative series. Titled Kill Zone: Inside Gaza, the episode told the story of the war through the eyes of children, journalists and doctors.

Vanessa Bowles poses with the Award for Best Current Affairs for Dispatch: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza during the 2025 International Emmy Awards in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, in the news category, Al Jazeera’s Gaza, Search for Life was among the contenders. The Qatari production followed the daily lives of Palestinians during the first two weeks of Israel’s war on Gaza, documenting their struggle to survive a relentless bombardment, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Both entries went on to win in their respective categories.

Variety reported that producer Ryan Murphy presented this year’s special International Emmy Founders Award to Dana Walden, Disney Entertainment’s co-chair, recognising her three decades in television.