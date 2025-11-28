Faysal Quraishi has something to say to everyone dropping their kids to school in the morning

Actor Faysal Quraishi posted a reel on Friday calling out the “greatest displays of ignorance [he’d] ever seen” — people dropping kids off at school. He said these people forget that there are kids in the car and drive irresponsibly, “honking horns like crazy people…and racing to get to the school’s gate first”.

“There are many other examples of ignorance, and not every drives like this, but too many people do,” he said. This, Quraishi said, especially pains him because the kids watching this chaos are on their way to learn.

The Case No. 9 actor said there also those who think the gate of their kids’ school is the perfect place for a leisurely chat, often as their vehicles — manned by drivers — block traffic.

On the subject of drivers, the actor asked people to “not let their convenience become inconvenient for others” and instruct their drivers to avoid using car horns near schools and hospitals and observe lane discipline.

Quraishi said “distractions like these” during morning commutes ruin people’s entire days and so we all have to be mindful of our behaviour on the road. He also said it was “important to set a good example for our children”.

The actor lamented that when people don’t follow the rules, “kids study one thing in school and see something else entirely on the road”. This, he said, “disturbs their brains” and convinces them the good things they learn in class aren’t applicable in the real world.

“For the future of our children,” Quraishi said, “we all need to make sacrifices.” He asked people to “sacrifice five to 10 minutes in the morning” and teach their kids the right thing.

The actor makes an excellent point about how we present the world to young and impressionable minds, something which goes far beyond traffic laws and into every aspect of our lives.

However, if we may add our two cents, respecting the rules of the road around schools isn’t just a matter of civility, it’s about the safety of our kids. The roads around schools and colleges have heavy pedestrian traffic — usually children — which is why speed limits are reduced in these areas.

Whenever you’re near a school, or really anywhere, please be careful and follow the rules, for your own safety and the safety of those around you.