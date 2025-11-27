Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s idea for a new instalment of the film is actually quite good

Macaulay Culkin, who rose to fame for his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in the 1990 and 1992 Home Alone films, has an idea to revive the beloved holiday movie franchise, Variety reported.

Speaking during a tour marking the 35th anniversary of the release of the first Home Alone movie on Sunday, the star said he “wasn’t completely allergic” to reprising his role as Kevin in a potential sequel, but that “it would have to be just right”.

Culkin said his idea for film sees Kevin all grown up and “either a widower or a divorcee” with a son who’s “kind of miffed” at him for prioritising work over family. “[Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me,” he added.

For anyone who hasn’t seen the original film — or its New York-based sequel with a guest appearance from Donald Trump — Home Alone followed Kevin as he found himself alone at home, defending a house against robbers Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) after his family forgot him. Culkin’s idea replaces the thieves with Kevin himself.

The actor said the “the house is some sort of metaphor” for the relationship between Kevin and his son, adding that his character had to “get let back into his son’s heart”.

Home Alone director Chris Columbus doesn’t seem to agree though, as he told ET in August. “I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that. I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago,” he said, adding that he thinks it should be “left alone”.

The franchise took off with an extremely successful first film that went on to become second-biggest box office hit of the year. The sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, was the last time Culkin played his signature role.

Both he and Columbus skipped on subsequent films which failed to mirror the success of the first two, with the latest being a 2021 Disney+ exclusive called Home Sweet Home Alone. Headlined by Archie Yates, the film received largely negative reviews, with Variety calling it “sluggish and stale”.

While it seems Columbus was right when he said Home Alone shouldn’t be redone, we’ll just have to wait and see if Culkin is onto something with his idea.