All the places Lahoris can’t go to because of the smog

Lahore — home to food street, Minar-e-Pakistan, and some of the worst air quality in the world. Cruising in with the onset of winter, the smog in Pakistan’s second-largest city has become an annual problem, reaching unprecedented heights this year.

Just last week, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to alarming levels, surpassing 1,000 in some areas, a level deemed hazardous for public health and safety. To put it into context, a score of 150 is unhealthy, 500 is labelled hazardous and often the highest number shown on the index.

Amidst this grey haze, the Punjab government attempted to implement a “green lockdown” in designated smog hotspots across Lahore on October 31. This included imposing restrictions on barbecue joints, motorcycle-rickshaws and marriage halls.

This initiative wasn’t enough, and several other places have been closed or temporarily restricted for the public, because, you know, breathing and fresh air are pretty important for human existence.

Here’s a list of places Lahoris can’t visit and things they can’t do because of the smog.

Schools

The right to education has taken a backseat in Lahore. The provincial government closed all public and private schools and colleges across 18 districts of the province from November 7 to 17 to protect students and staff from exposure to the toxic air.

Special education schools

Additionally, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered all special education schools in Lahore to send students with conditions/diseases susceptible to poor air on a three-month leave.

Sports galas

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the postponement of the provincial sports gala due to severe smog, which will be rescheduled once conditions improve.

Public spaces

According to a notice issued on November 8, the Punjab government barred the public from entering public parks, zoos, playgrounds, and museums from November 8 to 17, amid deteriorating air quality across the province.

The ban encompasses Punjab’s districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal.

Parks

This includes public AND private parks.

Zoos

Lahore Zoo, who?

Historical places and monuments

Cancel your tickets to the Badshahi Mosque… and Minar-e-Pakistan… and the Shalimar Gardens. The historic city needs to breathe first.

Joylands and playlands

Unfortunately, you can’t live out your Saim Sadiq-inspired Joyland fantasies in Lahore.

The Pakistan Air Quality Experts’ Group, comprising leading air quality experts, researchers, doctors and scientists, criticised the government’s measures as insufficient and poorly planned, arguing they are unlikely to have a measurable impact on reducing air pollution.

Since the air quality isn’t getting any better, even though barbecuing is restricted, make sure to take safety precautions when stepping outside.

Wear an N95 mask when outdoors, avoid smoking, wash your hands returning coming indoors, hydrate, avoid going outdoors excessively, carpool and use air purifiers.

Cover: Mohammad Wasif/Instagram