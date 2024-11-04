‘Ecological apocalypse’ — Lahoris are breathless and angry as smog casts heavy veil over the city

Lahore is number one! — at having the worst air quality in the world. Jokes aside, the smog situation in Pakistan’s second-largest city is not only deteriorating the air quality but also severely impacting people’s health.

For days, Lahore’s 14 million people have been enveloped by smog — a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning, and winter cooling. Primary schools have been shut down for a week, travelling is dangerous, and the very act of breathing is hazardous.

According to Dawn, the air quality index (AQI), which measures a range of pollutants, exceeded 1,000 on Saturday — well above the level of 300 which is considered “dangerous” — according to data from IQAir.

The Punjab government also recorded peaks of over 1,000 on Sunday, which it considered “unprecedented”.

Photographer and content creator Mohammad Wasif flew his drone over Lahore one morning, and the outcome was bleak, to say the least — the entire city was submerged in a thick blanket of grey haze, the bright red of the Badshahi Mosque barely visible.

“How can we breathe in such air quality?” Wasif questioned in his caption.

RIP Lungs

Needless to say, Lahoris aren’t too happy about the situation. Content creator Nadir Shah posted a video about returning to Lahore and breathing it all in. The video cuts to him splayed out on the ground.

Abdul Rehman Kashmiri pretends to beat up a Lahori after they say the iconic “Lahore Lahore ayy” (Lahore is Lahore) despite the terrible air quality.

Many X (formerly Twitter) users highlighted the adverse impact of the smog on their health, with one very eloquently stating that the people of Lahore were “so cooked”. (For those who aren’t chronically online, this means they’re doomed).

“Sore throat, burning eyes and stifling air — Lahore’s air quality has plummeted to some of the worst levels globally. The thick, smoky haze hangs over the city, making it feel increasingly unlivable.”

Another netizen highlighted that her lingering headache was returning, “Hello, Lahore smog. Just when we hoped we might get a little more time without you.” Meanwhile, another X user reached Lahore from Islamabad and “immediately felt an assault of gross smoke” that was more severe than the usual smog.

Worsening health conditions caused by smog aren’t new for Lahoris. A tweet from 2021 read, “Once again a rich vein of pristine phlegm at the back of my throat heralds the arrival of smog season.”

Even former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez chimed in about the plethora of health concerns faced by the city, like viral infections, smog and dengue fever.

What’s the govt doing?

Several people criticised the Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government for failing to take action against the smog, while others called for tangible action to combat the issue. One user questioned why the government could not take any “practical step[s] like limiting vehicle usage at certain times, making air purifier zones and cloud seeding or artificial rain?”

Activist Ammar Ali Jan called the situation an “ecological apocalypse”, adding that cities in Pakistan only worked for “land mafias, car/oil companies and corrupt bureaucrats”.

“Only those who can afford air-purifiers can survive. Privatisation of clean air! Absolutely criminal and insane,” he wrote.

Another netizen questioned what Maryam and the deputy commissioner of Lahore were doing, highlighting that it was increasingly difficult for citizens to breathe.

“Citizens are looking at you. When will you take any action to lessen the intensity?”

People called on the provincial government to do more than “lip service, dashboards and TV advertisements”, while others called for an immediate “smart lockdown” to save people from the “biohazard” caused by the smog.

A non-Lahori, in town to attend a family wedding, described how horrendous it was to deal with smog for the first time — “everyone has a bad throat, eyes are burning and breathing problem”.

They maintained that the government did not have a plan to combat the issue, “while Lahoris’ average lifespan is shortening with each year”.

Keep calm and meme on

However, as with any calamity in Pakistan, internet users were on point with their meme game, not letting the lack of fresh air in Lahore stop them in any way.

One user highlighted that after the smog, Lahore would make a good zombie apocalypse movie, while another questioned if something could “suck the smog out of Lahore” because they didn’t feel very “Lahore Lahore ayy”.

Another X user said smog in Karachi was cleared by the sea breeze and smog in Islamabad by the rain, while Lahoris were left at a loss, using an iconic gif of racer Lewis Hamilton looking immensely confused to depict what we’re sure all Lahoris feel.

Precautions, precautions, precautions

The smog has reportedly affected millions, leaving them with symptoms such as cough, difficulties in breathing, eye irritation and headaches. Experts have raised alarm over the deteriorating air quality in the city, which they claim leads to life-altering problems like depression and impacts the growth of the children.

It, therefore, becomes extremely important for the people living in and around Lahore to take adequate precautionary measures.

It’s important for those living in smoggy conditions to wear a proper N95 mask that covers their mouth and nose when stepping outside. You should avoid smoking altogether — please don’t contribute more to the smog and worsen your lungs — and instead opt for hot drinks and lots of water. Wash your hands and face after you return indoors, and limit excessive time outdoors.

Be a good citizen and try to carpool or use public transport to travel, avoid burning wood and trash — obviously — and seal the vents of your home with masking tape or place moist towels under doors and windows. Lastly, if you can afford to, use air purifiers in your homes.

Stay safe, and don’t forget — smog or no smog, Lahore Lahore ayy.