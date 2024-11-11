Karachi Biennale CEO urges Sindh govt to set up a contemporary art museum in Karachi

The Fourth Karachi Biennale ended with a special closing ceremony at the historic City Council hall with a pledge to continue to bring art and people together in public spaces.

The closing, attended by artists, institutional heads, and prominent citizens, was a special event that brought the iconic Jamshed Nusserwanjee Building (former KMC building) and its history into focus. This landmark was built in the 1930s. A short presentation highlighting the importance of the venue was shown.

Speaking on the occasion, Niilofur Farrukh, the managing trustee of the Karachi Biennale Trust and CEO of Karachi Biennale, said, “I want to thank the citizens of Karachi who came out in large numbers to visit the Fourth Karachi Biennale, particularly the youth, and also all the 40 artists from Pakistan and other countries, for their enriching interpretation of the theme Rizq/Risk.”

She said: “The interest and engagement with art in the public space is very reassuring. I feel the citizens and government of Sindh should seize this opportunity to set up a Karachi Contemporary Art Museum, which could be housed at any one of the numerous underused heritage sites.

“This museum will acknowledge the creative talent and vibrancy of the people. Karachi Biennale has put our city on the world art map and a contemporary Art Museum will consolidate its position as a cosmopolitan art city,” she added.

The curator of KB24, Waheeda Baloch also spoke on the occasion and shared her experiences.

Swedish Artist duo, Lundhal and Seital, received the KB24 Performance Art, while the second award presented during the evening was for the most outstanding work at the KB24 collateral exhibition, Artists of Gaza Live in Our Heart.

The latest edition of Karachi Biennale closed its doors after a successful two-week run. Tens of thousands of school and university students engaged with the artworks of 40 artists from 10 countries.

In her vote of thanks, Biennale trustee Shanaz Ramzi thanked Mayor Murtuza Wahab and his office and Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for generously opening public venues for the event.

