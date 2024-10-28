Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Fourth Karachi Biennale

Mayor Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated the Fourth Karachi Biennale in an enchanting ceremony that highlighted the century-old Bandstand at Bagh Ibne Qasim.

The Bandstand was beautifully lit and a presentation with its history from 1920 from when it was built was shown on its iconic architecture.

Speaking on the occasion, the Karachi mayor shared his plans to transforming heritage sites like Frere Hall and the Bandstand with music performances for citizens.

The event was also attended by Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, foreign diplomats, artists and prominent citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Niilofur Farrukh, the managing trustee of the Karachi Biennale Trust (KBT), spoke of Karachi Biennale’s commitment to take contemporary art into the public by highlighting heritage sites with temporary exhibitions so audiences could enjoy these spaces and make collective memories.

The KB24 Juried Art Prize was awarded to Nadeem Al Karimi and his wife Maham Nadeem from Hunza, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The winning artwork was a film titled The Last Act and installation Dismantling life. The wrappers of processed food brought to Hunza valley by tourists were collaged onto a tunnel like structure where the film is shown. The work depicts the loss of human and animal habitat in Hunza which is being taken over by concrete structures. The work is installed in the garden at Bagh Ibne Qasim.

Dr Zeelaf Munir, the managing director and CEO of EBM, presented the KB24 EBM Emerging Artist Prize to Lahore-based Anusha Khwaja, who foregrounds the integral link between women and food as growers and nurtures. The work is also installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim.

The latest edition of Karachi Biennale opened its doors to the public on Sunday for two weeks and showcased the work of 40 artists from 10 countries. These offer interactive projects including installations and performances, videos and paintings on the theme of Rizq/Risk.

The theme is in response to Pakistan’s recent flood and heatwaves that have impacted food security. Artists through their work will start conversations on colonial and neo-liberal polices of food production and trade that privilege capital gain over hunger and ecology.

Speaking on the occasion, KB24 curator Waheeda Baloch shared her experience of working with victims of 2022 floods and said it shaped her curatorial vision of KB24.

Palestinian Artists Live in Our Hearts is a small show of works on fabric by art students from all over Pakistan installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim . These works are a tribute to the contribution and courage of the artists of Gaza, the press release said, adding that the public programming of KB24 offers talks, guided tours, workshops and a temporary reading room at Bagh Ibne Qasim to create an opportunity for visitors to enjoy viewing art and browsing through books.

Originally published in Dawn, October 28th, 2024