Trick, not treat: Pakistan-hosted AI-generated website fooled thousands with fake Halloween party in Dublin

Trick or treat? A Pakistan-hosted AI-generated website is choosing the latter — for thousands of people in Dublin, Ireland, of all places. Don’t worry, we’re just as confused as you are.

Here’s what happened — a website called My Spirit Halloween marketed a Macnas Halloween Parade, telling readers that a costume party would take place between 7pm and 9pm in Ireland’s capital city, Vice reported.

However, when thousands of people gathered, they soon realised the event didn’t actually exist. What followed next was, simply put, chaos. According to the publication, a huge crowd blocked Dublin’s streets and sidewalks, forcing police to step in to disperse the disappointed revellers.

An individual shared the scene on TikTok and told The Independent that the “Gardaí [Irish national police] were trying to clear the street”, adding that there was a larger crowd on the streets because of Diwali celebrations.

He said, “It was funny. We are still smiling now.”

Due to the situation, the Gardaí put out a message on X (formerly Twitter) for those waiting on O’Connell Street to “disperse safely”.

A spokesperson said: “Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin city centre this evening or tonight.

“All those gathered on O’Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely.”

Political party Sinn Fein’s councillor Janice Boylan described the situation as “really sad”.

She said, “Everyone is trying to have a fun and safe Halloween. Having a parade to go to sounded really good. I know an awful lot of people turned up. It’s a terrible pity.”

Cover photo: Artur Martins via X