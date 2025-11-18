The Met Gala has announced the theme for its 2026 exhibition — costume art

Knock, knock, fashion’s favourite night just dropped its next chapter. The Met Gala has announced its 2026 theme — a bold, no-nonsense two-word mic-drop; costume art.

The biggest night in fashion will return with a tribute to the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Vogue unveiled the theme on Monday — and for the first time ever, it comes without a subtitle. Why? Because, according to Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Anna Wintour Costume Centre at the museum, it doesn’t need one.

Bolton told CNN the title refers to the history of the Costume Institute. It anchors the very essence of fashion’s artistic legitimacy — its intimate relationship with the body. “Fashion has the status of art because of, and not in spite of, its relation to the body,” he said.

The crown jewel of the fashion calendar honours and raises funds for the Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and its theme aligns with the exhibition itself.

According to Teen Vogue, this exhibition, inspired by the “centrality of the body,” will inaugurate nearly 12,000 square-feet of the new Condé M Nast Galleries — The Met’s first permanent fashion-dedicated space. Visitors should expect an immersive blend: paintings, sculptures, and artefacts spanning 5,000 years of global art, interwoven with historical and contemporary garments pulled from the Institute’s vast archive.

And that missing subtitle? Bolton told the publication that it was intentional — a clean, confident statement. “It’s bold, it’s strong… The goal is not to create a new hierarchy but to dissolve it — to bring artworks and bodies into pure equivalency.”

As tradition goes, the dress code will arrive a few months later. The co-chairs and hosts remain under wraps for now as well.

Last year’s roster brought together actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, and singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, with Anna Wintour returning as co-chair and basketball legend LeBron James serving as honorary chair. Monica L Miller joined Bolton as guest curator for the 2025 exhibition, its theme rooted in her 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

For now, the guest list for the upcoming Gala also stays locked away — as ever — until the first Monday of May, when fashion’s finest ascend the Met steps and turn the year’s theme into living, breathing theatre, or should we say, gallery?