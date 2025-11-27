The promotions for Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Neelofar are a masterclass in marketing

When two of Pakistan’s most bankable stars, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, reunited to promote their upcoming film Neelofar, the campaign felt less like typical movie promotions and more like a carefully staged, multi-layered marketing playbook.

Beyond the typical trailer launch, mall visits and international appearances, Neelofar’s promotions were inclusive and holistic. The team mixed emotional storytelling, inclusive promotions and grass-root fan access with diaspora outreach in ways that were a first for the Pakistani market.

Here’s why Neelofar’s promotions were so different.

An ode to Lahore via the Lahore Bus Tour

One of the campaign’s most talked-about moves was taking the Neelofar promotions on a bus tour of Lahore, complete with a group of influencers. Imagine meeting Pakistan’s biggest stars on a public bus!

Beyond the innovative concept of promotions on a bus, the guest list was also interesting — these weren’t the typical lifestyle influencers you’d expect to see at a movie promotion. From comic content creators like Abdul Rehman and Ansar to more lowkey ones, the bus tour was an ode to Lahore, which, according to Fawad, the film is as well.

The videos that emerged from the bus tour were fun, witty and, above all, viral. That virality translated into attention from mainstream outlets, amplifying reach beyond the usual cinema-going audience.

Meeting Gen Z where they’re at – on campus!

The Neelofar promotions at universities, such as LUMS and UCP in Lahore, were a smart, innovative move because they met Gen Z exactly where they are — on campuses, in their own social environments, and within a cultural space they trust. With many young Pakistanis feeling disconnected from mainstream local cinema, bringing Fawad and Mahira directly to universities helped reset that relationship.

This helped turn film promotions into an experience rather than an ad; students got proximity to the stars, organic conversation, and shareable moments that felt tailored to their generation. By treating university audiences as a core segment instead of an afterthought, Neelofar’s team tapped into the power of youth-led social amplification and reintroduced Pakistani cinema to a demographic that increasingly shapes online trends — and could push box office momentum.

Also, think big — one space and a huge audience that does user-generated content better than any other segment.

Emotional authenticity, not just polished PR

This is perhaps where the stars need more credit than their marketing agency. Throughout the promotions, Mahira and Fawad both displayed emotions — whether it was Mahira talking about Karachi, her voice brimming with nostalgia, or Fawad talking about his support and friends through challenging times.

For Mahira, it may come more naturally but what took audiences by surprise was Fawad opening up, since he’s generally a far more reserved person. These candid and open moments felt earned rather than manufactured and produced extended media coverage and social conversation, helping the film feel culturally relevant rather than simply hyped.

Modern audiences love and reward authenticity. When celebrity promotions include vulnerability, it cuts through skepticism and creates stronger word of mouth.

Fawad also really opened up for the film promotions — for instance when he invited the team from a publication over for coffee at his place and brewed them a cuppa! Audiences are smart — they appreciate when stars go above and beyond.

Taking promotions on the road — literally

Who would have thought that Pakistani film promotions would ever involve a car marketing platform such as Pak Wheels and its founder Suneel Munj? But that’s what made the promotions interesting and unique — they analysed spaces with huge influence and tapped into them.

Munj is known for his car reviews — sometimes with the owners of said cars driving or sitting in the passenger seat. In the video with Fawad and Mahira, he drove the vintage Mercedes featured in the film while Mahira and Fawad tagged along, talking a little about the car, a little about the film and themselves.

It certainly was an interesting way to promote a film, but one that made sense given that the car apparently plays an important role in Neelofar.

Glam, glam and more glam

Last but not least is the release of The Last Dance, a very glamorous cover shoot for Mashion that starred Mahira and Fawad in their fanciest looks yet.

The bigger lesson for Pakistani film marketing

Neelofar’s promotional playbook is instructive because it blends modern marketing principles with local cultural knowledge: use star power but share the stars widely; create authentic moments, but structure them to create repeatable content; and think beyond Karachi/Lahore premieres to regional and international touc- points. The result is a campaign that feels both intimate and large-scale. It’s a rare combination in Pakistan’s still-maturing film promotion ecosystem.

“We were very intentional about building a campaign that matched the spirit of the story itself,” Shireen Rehman, the mastermind behind Neelofar’s promotions told Images. “The film isn’t something Pakistan typically puts on screen. It’s fresh, it’s different, and it carries an old-world charm that still feels relatable across generations, from Gen Z to millennials to Gen X,” she explained.

She added that because this was the first time Fawad stepped into a full promotion cycle, they crafted a detailed strategy from the ground up — reaching students, malls, brands, and every place where audiences genuinely gather. “We didn’t want to speak to one class or one segment; the idea was to make the entire country feel included. That’s why the campaign stretched from public, mass-market moments to a cultural launch rooted in music.”

Hassaan Khalid, the executive producer of the film, echoed what Rehman’s sentiments and said the promotional strategy is anchored in high-impact partnerships and targeted consumer engagement. “Together, different initiatives form a focused, multi-channel rollout designed to maximise reach, drive conversions, and position Neelofar as one of the year’s most anticipated releases,” he said.

Cover image via Hussain Mandviwala