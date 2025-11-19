Mahira Khan’s best looks from the Neelofar promotions

Mahira Khan has been on a style streak lately with her outfits for the promotions of her upcoming film Neelofar — the kind that doesn’t scream for attention but still ends up everywhere on your feed. As Neelofar’s release nears, she’s been serving look after look that sits perfectly within the film’s soft, poetic universe. With all the simple yet glamorous looks, her promotional wardrobe feels thought through — minimalist, dreamy and feminine, just like Neelofar’s would.

So, naturally, we had to break it all down. Here’s a closer look at all our favourite looks from Neelofar’s promotional events:

6. Old-school glam

In sixth place is this butter-yellow, old-school chooridar moment by Sania Maskatiya. The off-white and grape-green embroidery — leaves and tiny birds scattered across the lower half — adds a gentle lift to an otherwise monochrome palette, with the cutwork hem giving the outfit a soft, handcrafted texture.

The net dupatta draped simply around her neck instantly pulls you back to the early 2000s — when the real battle was with chooridar pyjama, leaving barely any time for anything else, so dupattas ended up exactly like this: effortless, familiar, and very “girlhood” core.

The straps, however, feel a touch out of sync with the vintage vibe; cleaner straps or none at all might’ve tied the look together more seamlessly.

Her minimal pearl bangles and earrings keep her look elegant, while the red nails add the perfect pop of colour to complete this look.

5. Soft florals

The fifth spot goes to another Sania Maskatiya moment — a dreamy green organza sari paired with a halter-neck blouse for Neelofar’s Karachi meet-the-press event.

The Kira sari from Maskatiya’s collection had soft vine motifs in layered greens running across the pastel sari, while the blouse carried slightly deeper tones, giving the entire look depth and movement without making it look too much.

The white Kashmiri embroidery along the borders and the blouse added just the right touch of elegance — a regal lift that made the whole outfit feel effortlessly refined.

We loved the addition of minimal ‘Bloom Baroque’ gold and pearl earrings from Javeri Jewellery Company, paired with a silver-gold chain watch, which completed the soft, minimalist look she chose for the day.

4. Marigold magic

A relatively bright sari from DYOT takes fourth place on our list. It’s floral, it’s a sari — but this time, it’s giving radiant rather than pastel. The mustard shamooze sari, printed with bright blue and pink flowers, sits beautifully against the warm yellow base.

The scattered tilla and sequins, along with the slightly heavier border, bring in the right amount of texture and sparkle without weighing the look down.

We love that Khan kept the styling equally soft — the sari shines on its own, paired simply with red, green and beige glass bangles for a clean, but radiant finish.

3. Candy pink

Stepping away from pastels, in our third-most favourite look, Khan opted for a hot-pink short shirt and culottes from DYOT for the film’s promotions in Faisalabad. And might we say, this was probably the most festive Neelofar look.

The devil was all in the details: the old-school rectangular neckline, the tilla and badla hearts on the culotte border, and the massive gold hearts placed on each corner of the organza dupatta.

She finished this look with the signature Neelofar hairstyle, complete with a baby-pink headband and gold bangles, making us think of what Neelofar would look like if she ever tried stepping out in not-so-simple attire.

2. Barbie goes desi

Our second favourite look is Khan’s bold turn in a bubblegum-pink ‘Gulkhera’ organza sari from Indian label Raw Mango, paired with an emerald-green blouse. The zardozi embroidery and metal sequins on the blouse and along the sari’s hem mimic the jhol of a three-string garland — a subtle flash of bling that lifts the whole outfit without overwhelming it.

Styled by Sana Anver, who has previously worked with the likes of Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this look stands apart from the softer, more muted palette of Neelofar’s promotions — and that’s exactly why we love it.

Khan kept the jewellery simple and local with a delicate star-crossed silver set by Bibi Pak, which balanced the brighter colours perfectly.

But the real winners? The khussas. The handmade, sequinned pair from Jahaan Ara by MK added the right dose of sparkle and tied the entire look together beautifully.

1. Enchanted Garden

Styled by Varda Aziz, this look easily takes the cake and is definitely our favourite by far. Khan goes fully local in a fairytale-esque Dragon Fly by Riffat Aliani lehenga set. The off-white, sleeveless lawn lehenga pairs beautifully with the breezy chiffon dupatta casually wrapped around her neck. The orange printed florals and soft green leaves blend seamlessly with the appliquéd, embroidered flowers along the neckline.

The real scene-stealer, though, is the jewellery — those vintage-coded earrings from RGB by Hifsa Farooq and the silver bangles, instantly reminding us of the pieces our dadis and nanis used to treasure.

What was your favourite look from the Neelofar promotional tour?