Stars rally behind Talha Anjum after ‘aggressive’ interview with Nadia Khan
The rapper has been in hot water ever since he draped an Indian flag around his shoulders but her tone during the interview struck the wrong chord.
Images Staff
22 Nov, 2025

Rapper Talha Anjum made headlines last week for draping an Indian flag over his shoulders during a concert and dividing the internet. Some praised the rapper for respecting his fans and keeping his art free from jingoistic nationalism, while others were upset at him for holding up the flag of a country that has been openly hostile to Pakistan.

Anjum was initially brazen in his response, saying he’ll “do it again” in a post on X. He said “art has no place for hate” and that “Urdu rap is and will always be borderless.” He has since deleted the post and was pushed to apologise on TV by an unnecessarily aggressive Nadia Khan on Rise and Shine on Thursday.

During the interview, Khan repeatedly interrupted the rapper, talking over him and demanding he apologise for wearing the flag on his shoulders. Sarcastically referring to him as “*beta”, asking if he was “sleeping” and repeatedly using the word “*tum,” the interview was coloured by her aggression. At one point, she punctuated his every word with “okay” and “and?”, until her fellow host told her to allow Anjum to complete his sentence.

The entertainment industry isn’t too happy with the way Khan spoke to the rapper and made its displeasure known in a series of posts and stories on Instagram. Khaqan Shahnawaz and Yasir Hussain both drew comparisons between her and Arnab Goswami — the firebrand Indian anchor famous for his loud TV rants.

They weren’t alone, others also jumped to Anjum’s defence, echoing his stance of art transcending nationality. Kashmir’s lead singer Bilal Ali and singer Saif Samejo agreed that art was never supposed to be confined to borders.

Ali said many Pakistani hosts would “happily jump at the first opportunity to join an Indian project,” reminding people of the number of artists who got their big breaks in India.

Samejo said the reaction from Pakistani media anchors and TV hosts “exposes a deep insecurity and illness of mind”. He criticised Khan’s “aggressive, ultra-patriotic tone — the kind that gives people a free pass to attack anyone”.

Actor Sonya Hussyn felt Anjum was entitled to more respect, as a celebrated artist who represents Pakistan well. “No artist deserves to be treated like a criminal, least of all on national television! Being moved by the audience’s love and expressing it by raising a flag does not make anyone disloyal to their country,” she wrote.

She also said the conversation with Khan could have been conducted with “far more grace, understanding and respect”.

Fellow actor Tooba Siddiqui wanted a diss track from Anjum, the king of diss tracks, and even offered some lyrics.

Actor Kinza Hashmi praised the rapper for displaying both patience and character under pressure.

Comedian Ahmed Ali Butt was either confused or angry, we’ll let you decide which.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir went a step further, saying Anjum actually disproved the Indian narrative of mutual hatred between the two countries.

“A Pakistani artist waving an Indian flag handed to him by a fan primarily shows his respect for the fans. With India specifically, it reflects respect for our shared culture, language, and music. It is, in fact, the best response to the hate routinely spewed by the BJP and Bollywood,” he wrote on X. “Talha Anjum exposed all the testosterone-driven artists in India who wear their patriotism on their sleeves to curry favour under the BJP. It was a very G thing to do.”

Nasir said serving him a legal notice or berating him on a talk show looks “cheap, shows a desperation for a viral moment, and is indicative of cultural impoverishment”.

Much like our celebrities, the general public has also been divided on Anjum’s act. While some are out for blood, angry that someone could show a hint of softness towards India, others are taking a far more tempered approach and applauding him for showing Indians that Pakistanis don’t have hate in the hearts.

Comments

Hamid Nov 22, 2025 05:07pm
Just because she's a woman it doesn't mean she's free to insult a man
JAMIL SOOMRO Nov 22, 2025 05:19pm
"Talha Anjum exposed all the testosterone driven artists in India." Hold it,how did the hormone testosterone come in this discussion.? A totally non sensical bizarre statement.
M. Saeed Nov 22, 2025 05:25pm
He you ever heard the phrase, " playing a game in hate" Game is always played with mutual respect because, it is a game, not war!
Sehban ismail Nov 22, 2025 06:07pm
Opinion's, viewpoints, myopic insights and quickfire condemnation have been expressed now festered to a point where the discussion is a drag and painfully mundane and irrelevantThe non-issue of the draped flag is a classic case of the proverbial storm in a teacup.What was a courteous expression of simply obliging a fan has taken centre stage where everyone gets to take pot shots and crucify the artist.The brutal assault is an example of a society that is captive to its own self imposed fake and primeval ideas of what is right and wrong and any deviation from the norm is blasphemous. This is a despicable practice, an example of society in decay consumed by sef righteousness and false values.The father of the nation must be writhing in his grave!
Babar M Nov 22, 2025 06:16pm
Oh the priorities of our country! This anger is so misplaced! The rapper should have gifted the flagpole to Ms. Nadia Khan as a gesture of love.
Agha Asad Razs Nov 22, 2025 06:32pm
This guy should be pushed across the border and denied re-entry.
FGHJ Nov 22, 2025 07:39pm
Talha anjum is wrong from all angles
Tahmad Nov 22, 2025 07:51pm
Actions and reactions in our showbiz industry is just a normal, don’t take it seriously. Ignore and forget it.
NK Nov 22, 2025 08:04pm
In the 76 year history of Pakistan and India did anyone saw any artist, players or anyone else from India waving a Pakistani flag? Absolutely not. In my opinion this was one attempt of him gaining social media viewership. I firmly believe he should have strictly abstained from that act.
Mr.Raja Nov 22, 2025 08:14pm
Our stars are borderless but Indians do, ours are pros and pros are only for money pros have no prefrences and choices only money money money. Only there are few who consider thier homeland as motherland and enemy of state as their enemy like shan shahid.
insaafian Nov 22, 2025 08:28pm
dude, who really cares ?? pelase do not be like Indian - be better, be Pakistani
Ehsan Nov 22, 2025 09:31pm
We do not need to stoop down to the level of Bollywood/Indian delusional media
Zulfiqar Nov 23, 2025 02:11am
Nadia Khan needs to broaden her mindset. The war is over and we won. Now move on.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 23, 2025 11:13am
You scratch my back; I will scratch yours.
MUSHARFA RANA Nov 23, 2025 05:07pm
There is a difference between a host and a journalist. When a news channel gives a show and selects the host, they have to choose the educated, ethical, non-emotional person. News channels are responsible for spreading information in a well-mannered manner, not for creating controversies. Sadly, Pakistani news channels are just greedy for TRP and views (like 365 News and 24 News, etc). The unethical, non-able channels got licences day by day
K R Nov 24, 2025 09:42am
I have mixed feelings about this. You can not say no to a fan but at the same time Pakistani people are very sensitive towards India after continuing Indian attacks on our country and attitude of Indian player during the recent ceremony in Dubai.
Merry Nov 24, 2025 12:15pm
All coming to his aid... Wonder why... Hehehehehe
