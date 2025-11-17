‘I’ll do it again’: Talha Anjum claps back after criticism for waving Indian flag in Nepal

Rapper Talha Anjum caused a social media storm this weekend after he caught, waved and even draped himself in the Indian flag during a performance in Nepal. Depending on who you ask, the moment was either brave, reckless, hopeful or downright controversial, but what no one can deny is that it struck a nerve across a region where culture has been tightly fenced off lately.

Anjum was performing ‘Kaun Talha’ — the diss track aimed at Indian rapper Naezy — when someone from the crowd tossed the tricolour towards him. Instead of stepping back or ignoring it, he grabbed it mid-air, swung it around, and then wrapped it around his shoulders.

Within minutes, clips were everywhere, drawing outrage.

Anjum didn’t wait long to clarify where he stands, saying he would do it again.

“My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I’ll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu Rap is and will always be borderless.”

Under ordinary circumstances, this might have passed as a feel-good moment of cross-border love but nothing about the current Pakistan–India climate is ordinary. Since the May conflict, cultural exchange between the two countries has been closed off more than ever. Indian platforms have pulled Pakistani music, social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities and creators have been blocked, and fans in India now rely on VPNs just to stream content they once accessed freely.

Even cricket, the one thing that occasionally softens the border, has felt the strain. Remember when Indian players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistani cricketers? The absurdity of it all was widely criticised. So when a Pakistani rapper waves an Indian flag on stage, it lands differently.

Predictably, criticism rolled in. But just as many, if not more, celebrated the moment as a refusal to let governments dictate cultural connection. In a year where even music has been policed, seeing a Pakistani artist hold up a symbol of the “other side” felt almost rebellious.

It’s hard not to read Anjum’s response to the backlash he’s now getting as a deliberate pushback — an artist reminding his audience that culture, especially in South Asia, has always flowed more freely than politics allow. And for someone whose work is consumed so heavily across the border (when it isn’t being blocked), the sentiment resonates.

Whether you loved what Anjum did or hated it, the moment has sparked a conversation many thought had been put to sleep. At the very least, it reminds us that artists continue to test boundaries even when governments try to reinforce them. And honestly, wasn’t that always the point of art?