Rapper Talha Anjum apologises for waving Indian flag at concert in Nepal
If you are not there, then I am not there, Anjum tells his Pakistani fans.
Images Staff
20 Nov, 2025

Rapper Talha Anjum — who ignited a social media storm this past weekend after waving and draping himself in the Indian flag during a performance in Nepal — issued an apology to his Pakistani fans on Thursday.

Appearing on the 365 News morning show Rise and Shine, hosted by Nadia Khan and Zohaib Hassan, Anjum was questioned about the viral clip in which an audience member handed him an Indian flag mid-performance. The Young Stunners rapper was seen first waving it and then placing it over his shoulders — a moment that immediately ignited backlash online.

Explaining what happened on stage, Anjum said the situation felt entirely different in real-time. The moment unfolded during his performance of ‘Kaun Talha’, a diss track aimed at Indian rapper Naezy, and he interpreted the gesture as a sign of support from Indian fans in the crowd.

“I was performing ‘Kaun Talha’ when an Indian guy handed me an Indian flag,” he said. “In the heat of the moment, I took it. It was handed to me in a respectful way.” He said he perceived it as the crowd telling him they were present “in attendance,” supporting him despite the song’s target.

When host Nadia Khan pointed out that he could have simply placed the flag to the side, Anjum admitted he did not realise how long he held it. “In the heat of the moment, I did not realise for how many seconds I was standing with the flag.”

His apology comes after several days of heated online debate — especially since, right after the performance, the ‘Gumaan’ singer initially doubled down, saying he would “do it again”.

“My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders,” he wrote on X at the time. “If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy, so be it. I’ll do it again… will never care about the media, the war-mongering governments and their propagandas. Urdu rap is and will always be borderless.”

On the show, however, when co-host Zohaib Hassan asked whether the apology could be taken as “unconditional, with no ifs and buts”, Anjum responded with a clear yes.

“To everybody whose heart has been hurt by any of my actions, I would like to apologise,” he said. “If you are not there, then I am not there. I am all because of Pakistan. Everywhere I go, they call me the finest Pakistani rapper or the biggest Pakistani rapper.”

Under ordinary circumstances, this might have passed as a feel-good moment of cross-border love, but nothing about the current Pakistan–India climate is ordinary. Since the May conflict, cultural exchange between the two countries has been closed off more than ever. Indian platforms have pulled Pakistani music, social media accounts of Pakistani celebrities and creators have been blocked, and fans in India now rely on VPNs just to stream content they once accessed freely.

Even cricket, the one thing that occasionally softens the border, has felt the strain. Remember when Indian players wouldn’t shake hands with Pakistani cricketers? The absurdity of it all was widely criticised. So when a Pakistani rapper waved an Indian flag on stage, it wasn’t appreciated by most people who saw it.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 20, 2025 04:17pm
Too little, too late.
Sehban ismail Nov 20, 2025 04:26pm
There was no malicious intent and the act of holding the Indian flag was an act of respect that the flag of any country deserves however, all considered the goodwill gesture was somewhat excessive.That said music transcends all borders.
Sehban ismail Nov 20, 2025 04:34pm
Aligning the game of cricket antics with music is an awkward analogy. Disrespect and denigration is crass and untenable no matter which side of the fence.
SalTheReader Nov 20, 2025 05:02pm
Had he stuck to his guns, his move to drape the Indian flag would’ve seemed principled. Now flip-flopping on the matter because of public pressure just seems like capitulation.
Nadeem Ahsan Nov 20, 2025 05:25pm
A mature, self-confident and self-assured nation wouldn't have made an issue out of this. Our eastern neighbours have reprimanded its people for supporting Pakistani cricketers/artists or naming shops after Pakistani cities, and some of us have stooped to same level. On other hand, it is not a good look for this artist to make a u-turn on his original insta post defending his actions. 'Software update"?
JAMIL SOOMRO Nov 20, 2025 06:49pm
Talha Anjum is a big hypocritical mouse.
Hamid Ali Tabatabai Nov 20, 2025 08:26pm
Pakistanis have slowly and gradually lost their minds
VoiceOfReason Nov 20, 2025 08:32pm
This is whats needed more not less. Why people have to be so narrow minded. Shouldn't we hold ourselves on a higher ground. Why stoop to what the other is doing. I am sure Indians feel the same way.
Ejaz S Nov 20, 2025 08:57pm
The so called ‘performance’ was taking place in Nepal. If this guy wanted to show good will gesture, holding a Nepali flag along with Pakistani flag would have been a good will gesture, not holding a flag of a nation that constantly threaten the two countries. That is a pure dumb act. But I guess expecting a rapper to think of this would be too much to ask.
Taj Ahmad Nov 20, 2025 09:23pm
Nothing wrong waving any country’s flag wherever you want to, just respect flag of any country along with country you visiting.
Tim Nov 20, 2025 09:26pm
Insufferable person, can't rap worth a penny. Bad rhythm, stilted and awkward verses. Unfortunately many celebrities in Pakistan are just about posturing.
FGHJ Nov 20, 2025 10:16pm
Appology rejected.
kamran Nov 20, 2025 11:02pm
There are more issues around us that require attention. This is just a flag of a country holding by a rapper. Nothing else!
Merry Nov 21, 2025 06:17am
Will do anything fr fame n money. Huh!
Zahid Iqbal Nov 21, 2025 08:41am
"Art has no borders", why this concept is only in Pakistani artist,do our neighbours artist have same sentiments. Just reply that...
Nasir Askar Nov 21, 2025 09:27am
Hmmm, he could have come up with a better explanation
Asma Sayeed Nov 21, 2025 05:12pm
A soft apology was all that was needed for the fans who are belligerent. His Twitter post was actually very strong and meaningful. He should have stood by it.
Asma Sayeed Nov 21, 2025 05:15pm
Also we as Pakistanis should think that showing class and maturity is the biggest victory in this never ending war. We are winning that war on electronic media anyways, slowly but surely. We do stand out as people with open hearts. The Indian youth with brains has seen that I feel.
