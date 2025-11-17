The trailer for Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s Neelofar promises a tender and turbulent love story

2025’s most-awaited Pakistani film, Neelofar, finally dropped its trailer and it’s giving us a romance that feels tender, textured and devastating.

Releasing on November 28, the film stars the country’s most beloved duo, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, alongside a stellar ensemble including Behroze Sabzwari, Atiqa Odho, Sarwat Gilani and Madiha Imam.

Written and directed by debutant Ammar Rasool, Neelofar tells the story of a visually impaired woman, Neelofar (Mahira), who quite literally bumps into Mansoor Ali — a writer from Lahore struggling with a brutal spell of writer’s block — played by Fawad, who also makes his executive producer debut with the film. The encounter begins a new story as promised by the trailer’s caption “Aik aisi mulaqaat… jis ne aik nayi kahani bana di (A meeting that created a new story).”

The trailer opens with Mansoor recounting this chance encounter to his colleague, played by Imam. He tells her he ran into a blind woman at an eye clinic.

“Neelofar naam hai uska (Her name is Neelofar),” he says with a demure smile.

Backed by a dreamy soundscape from the film’s song ‘Tum Hi Ho’, the trailer takes us through the slow, intimate unfolding of their bond — beginning, like most classic romances do, with Neelofar doubting Mansoor’s intentions, only for the two to warm up to each other in the very same clinic.

Despite her impairment, Neelofar immediately comes across as someone unusually present and perceptive — picking up on small details many sighted people miss. Whether it’s sensing Mansoor’s gaze at their first dinner or cheekily cheating in a game of blindfolded tag, she sees in ways that catch him off guard, and eventually, in ways that guide him.

In one sequence, the two stand surrounded by white pigeons dusted in orange and green. Mansoor looks at them in awe — and Neelofar simply says, “Khoobsurat na (Beautiful, no)?”

He looks stunned, and we watch him slowly adjust to the idea that Neelofar may see far more than the world assumes.

At another moment she asks, “Apko kisne kaha main dekh nahi sakti (Who told you I can’t see)?” — and the trailer hints that the film may explore the philosophical, not just literal, meanings of sight.

Neelofar follows Mansoor’s journey as she teaches him to see the world her way — sometimes quite literally, as she blindfolds him or asks him to close his eyes. And somewhere along this journey, his writer’s block lifts. Fame follows. Success follows. And he rises to become one of the most celebrated South Asian literary voices.

That’s also where the story seems to darken.

At a mushaira hosted by Odho’s character, we hear Mansoor declare: “Agar main falsafi bana aur shohrat ke peeche bhaaga tou sirf iss liye ke aurton ko apni taraf kheech sakun (I only became a philosopher and chased success so that I could pull women towards me).”

The Mansoor we meet in the second half of the trailer is colder, prouder — worlds away from the man Neelofar first bumped into.

The trailer closes with one of its most gutting visuals: Neelofar standing before a mirror she cannot see, crying, hitting her own face as if in self-reproach. Over the credits, we hear her voice, soft but shattering: “Toh tum mere qareeb isiliye aaye kyunke main tumhe dekh nahi sakti (So you came closer to me, because I couldn’t see you)?”

With its blend of love, heartbreak, and an enchanting score by Zeeshan Ali, Neelofar promises a romance that is more than a romance — a story about purity of love, regret, and turmoil in equal measure.

Cover image by Zil e Huma/Dawn