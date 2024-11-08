Going loco for local: Nutrilov’s Chocolate Chip Vanilla Crunchy Cereal is oat-rageously delicious

I have discovered a breakfast game-changer — Nutrilov’s revamped crunchy cereal, specifically the Chocolate Chip Vanilla one. I’ve had Nutrilov’s cereal cups before, and they were fine. Not amazing, not terrible — just serviceable, in my opinion. But they seem to have recently undergone a revamp and now I’m hooked.

In its earlier products, Nutrilov had a pink cup of berry flavoured cereal and a blue cup heavily featuring coconut. While both were fine, they didn’t blow me away. I ordered some more recently and saw they now had a chocolate chip flavour. I decided to give it a try because I’m always down to try a new snack, and this time my socks were well and truly blown off. It’s chocolatey, it’s got a hint of vanilla, the cereal is crunchy and fresh — there’s nothing not to love. It’s also a great size for a small bite to eat, especially when you have it with yoghurt.

An unapologetically unaesthetic shot of my yoghurt-cereal mix

Of course after that I had to order the whole range. The honey almond flavour is good, but it isn’t as good as the chocolate chip. The berry blast is nice too but it’s basically the same as the original version. There’s something about the chocolate chip and vanilla pairing that is quite interesting — it’s a healthy dessert in a bowl.

I just wish people made yoghurt cups of an appropriate size that I take along with the cereal cups. The cups themselves are great, but I think it would be quite wasteful to use them at home. You could just get the Nutrilov cereal box instead and fill it in reusable cups, as the packaging suggests. The cups are more of an on-the-go type of situation, and come with a nice reminder to reuse them.

Speaking of the cups, the design is very cute. When I received my order I had to do a lengthy scan of the product to make sure I hadn’t mistakenly added an imported product to my cart. But it’s definitely made in Pakistan.

Each cup retails for Rs350, which is okay, in my opinion. I don’t think you’re going to be eating these every day and if you were to add some fruit, it would make this a pretty filling breakfast.

According to the ingredient list, the bowls are quite healthy — they have puffed rice (which is quite a nice addition), whole grain rolled oats, chocolate chips, brown sugar, almonds, coconut oil, wheat bran, vanilla essence, rosemary extract, Himalayan pink salt and honey in a 30g serving. The cereal cups can be purchased directly from Nutrilov’s website or from grocery stores. I ordered mine via Foodpanda.

I have to agree with the packaging on this one — it’s oat-rageously delicious.

This article is part of an ongoing series on supporting local products. All the products are independently evaluated and reviewed by a member of the Images team and reflect their personal opinions. If you’re a local business and would like to be featured, reach out to us at imagesdawndotcom@gmail.com.