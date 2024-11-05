Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa bid goodbye to ‘beautiful journey’ of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately, such is the case with everyone’s current favourite drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Both lead actors Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa shared heartfelt posts on Instagram reflecting on their journey ahead of the series finale set to air tonight.

Aamir, who stars as Sharjeena, posted 20 photos but said they were not enough to show the beautiful time she had on set where “every single person gave it their all” and she “could not have asked for better professionals to work with.”

“What a journey it has been. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this project. It was an absolute pleasure to have worked with some of the greats!”

Aamir gave a shout-out to the “lovely cast members” she couldn’t find any pictures with, adding that they were also close to her heart.

She ended her post with a thank you to her fans. “Everyone who watched, appreciated, [and] binged our work, I love you! The time you took out to make content for us! Thank you! Thank you for sticking by us through so many weeks! Your love is everything for me.”

As her “beautiful journey” came to an end, she thanked her audience for their warmth and kindness and hoped they enjoyed the last episode of the show.

The sweetest part? Aamir signed the note “See you soon. Love, Sharjeena”. Well, this has us absolutely sobbing and stressing about what will happen in the final episode.

Meanwhile, Mustafa, who plays Sharjeena’s husband Mustafa, also posted a long tribute, thanking his fans for their love and support.

“The love you’ve all shown me and this project has truly overwhelmed me. Your messages, your posts, your words of support — they’ve meant more than I can express. Every time I’ve seen your reactions to the show, I’ve felt like I’ve been on this incredible, wild ride with you. It’s been an experience I’ll never forget.”

He continued that bringing Mustafa to life was one of the “most fulfilling, challenging, and rewarding” things he had ever done, adding that people’s connection with the story and character made “everything worth it”.

“Your energy, your enthusiasm, your love — it’s what kept me going through the highs and lows. I’m honestly speechless.”

The actor, who made his comeback to television after nine years with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, thanked the entire cast and crew, production company, writer and director, and credited them for making magic happen behind the scenes.

“Every single person on this team brought their passion, talent, and heart to this show, and it shows in every scene. You all made this experience unforgettable, and I’m forever grateful for you.

“As the final episode airs and this chapter ends, I want you all to know that I’ll carry every moment, every laugh, and every lesson with me. You’ve all become such an important part of my life. So, this isn’t goodbye… it’s just a ‘see you soon’.”

If you’ve been living under a rock, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Aamir alongside Fahad Mustafa — who plays Mustafa — and follows the popular romance genre trope of marriage of convenience. It tells the story of Sharjeena, who is heartbroken and humiliated after her fiancé, Adeel (Emmad Irfani), abruptly calls off their wedding when his wealthy boss Rubab (Naeema Butt) makes a bold move and proposes to him. Determined not to be pitied or to create any social discomfort for her family, Sharjeena proposes to Mustafa, Adeel’s younger, unemployed, and happy-go-lucky brother.

What starts as a practical arrangement slowly evolves into a slow burn romance, where love grows in the middle of lingering doubts, personality clashes, heartbreak, and a very challenging economic situation. The romance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has lit up Pakistani social media, with fans shipping the lead couple of Sharjeena and Mustafa.

However, as the curtains are about to draw, fans — in Pakistan and abroad — are worried about the conclusion, hoping for a happy ending amidst health scares and clashes between Sharjeena and Mustafa.

One thing is for sure, we’re seated for the last episode, but definitely not ready to let go of Sharjeena and Mustafa. Both actors signing their messages with a “see you soon” has us hoping, praying, and pleading for a second season. Fingers crossed!