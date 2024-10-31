It’s official! The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum finale is heading to cinemas

The much-anticipated finale of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the hit TV drama starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, is set to take over cinemas across Pakistan on November 5.

While rumours about the finale hitting theatres had been doing the rounds, the show-makers had not confirmed anything. ARY Digital has now announced that the show’s final episode will make its grand debut on the big screen, with the broadcaster describing it as “the greatest love story” in a recent Instagram post.

“Watch the final twist unfold in cinemas across Pakistan. Booking is now open!” the network teased, igniting excitement among fans who have followed the show’s turbulent journey.

As the story reaches its climax, viewers are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the fate of the main characters, Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa). After a series of setbacks, the two have been living apart as Sharjeena grapples with an unfortunate miscarriage and places its blame on Mustafa, who, let’s be honest, hasn’t been there for her.

The drama kicked off with Mustafa’s mother evicting the couple, forcing them into a shabby rented apartment. Ironically, now she too has been rendered homeless by her wealthy daughter-in-law Rubab, who discovered her husband’s affair with her best friend.

Meanwhile, Adeel (Emmad Irfani), once an antagonist in their story, is now imprisoned, and his wife — a powerful entrepreneur — has taken matters into her own hands to settle scores following his betrayal. Her smearing cake on his face was the cherry on top for viewers of the hit show.

Previously, Meray Paas Tum Ho and Ishq Murshid finales had been screened in theatres due to their mass appeal. Known for its compelling “marriage of convenience” storyline, the show’s finale is bound to draw fans in.

The show features a stellar ensemble cast including Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and Tauseeq Haider.