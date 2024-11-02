Film, stage actor Nargis allegedly tortured by her husband

Film and stage actor Nargis was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by her husband, a police inspector, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday.

A video clip shared on social media showed the actor with multiple bruises on her face, eyes, and other parts of her body.

Born Ghazala Idrees, Nargis had been a highly-paid stage performer and also acted in over 100 films during her career.

She alleged that she was subjected to torture by her husband, Inspector Majid Bashir, when she refused to transfer her property to his name.

The Defence C police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Bashir and claimed to have conducted raids for his arrest, but to no avail so far.

The actor alleged in the FIR that her husband wanted to accommodate the former wife of a famous TV host in her (Nargis’) house without her consent. She also alleged that Bashir wanted her to transfer the ownership of her farmhouse to his name.

“Majid Bashir repeatedly hit my face with his official gun, leaving bruises, particularly, in and around my eyes,” she said in the FIR.

She said her husband also put the barrel of his gun in her mouth in an attempt to injure her jaw.

The actor said that Bashir wanted to grab a valuable nine-kanal plot, gold ornaments and other properties, belonging to her, at gunpoint.

“He [Bashir] had also subjected me to brutal domestic violence thrice in the past, but each time I ignored the act of extreme violence just to save my marriage,” she added.

On Friday, she said, her husband crossed “all limits”, dragged her from her hair, humiliated and beat her up black and blue in front of her nephew and employees.

She alleged that the suspect also planned her murder and warned her that he would put the blame on her enemies.

Cantonment Division Operations SP Awais Shafiq told Dawn that Bashir was at large and the police were conducting raids for his arrest.

About his posting, he said, Bashir had already been closed to the police lines after he was placed under suspension over some complaints.

It was the second incident of brutal torture of Nargis reported in Lahore. Earlier, she was beaten black and blue allegedly by dismissed police inspector Abid (boxer) in March 2002 when she was at the peak of her acting career.

In the previous incident occurring in her house in Johar Town, Lahore, she had suffered 39 injuries, while Abid had also shaved off her eyebrows and head, as per police records.

Originally published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2024