Indian singer Lucky Ali gets backlash for endearing tweet about Palestinian children

Veteran Indian singer Lucky Ali found himself in the centre of a social media storm following a heartfelt message expressing solidarity with Palestine.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ali shared a post that read: “All the children of Palestine are mine.” His statement reflected the shared grief many feel amid the ongoing violence in Gaza, where Israel’s relentless bombings have killed, injured, and traumatised countless civilians, including children.

However, Ali’s message did not sit well with certain Indian users who swiftly attacked him online.

Seemingly pro-Israel accounts flooded his post with hateful comments, questioning his loyalty to India and mocking his compassion for Palestinian children.

Several of the comments were personal and offensive. One user sarcastically asked, “Why are you so far from your children then?” while another mocked him, writing, “Palestine ke abbu, why have you left your kids in Palestine and [are] living in India? You must go there.”

Others went even further, asking him why he’s even “living in luxury in India” when his children are in Palestine, inadvertently implying that India is not a place for Muslims or Palestine supporters. “Why are you living in luxury here in India? Why don’t you go to Palestine to meet them personally?” the troll wrote. Another chimed in, “Now be a responsible parent and go there.”

Despite the hostility, Ali seemed unfazed by the barrage of criticism. In one exchange, a user expressed disappointment, saying, “I held you in very high regard, but slowly you’re losing it, Lucky bhai.” Ali responded firmly, “You don’t belong here.”

The hateful responses highlight the challenges public figures face when speaking out on contentious issues, especially under Modi’s government in India. The backlash against Ali appears to reflect not just ideological opposition but also a desire to discourage others from raising their voices for Palestine.

However, Ali’s refusal to back down at a time when it is easier to remain silent reflects his bravery and his message resonates with those who believe in humanity beyond borders.