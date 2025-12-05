Japan’s former prime minister just hard-launched Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s relationship

You either tell the world about your relationship, or someone else will. Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau experienced this earlier when media outlets began covering his romance with singer Katy Perry.

Things seem to have gotten even more serious since then, because former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida just hard-launched the relationship in an X post.

In the post, Fumio said Trudeau and his “partner” joined him and his wife for lunch and fondly recounted his meetings with his Canadian counterpart. He said he was “delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way”. The two couples can be seen grinning as they pose in front of a Christmas tree.

Trudeau replied to the post, thanking the former Japanese PM for his friendship and saying, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

The post naturally caught the attention of users on X, with one quipping that this was the confirmation we got after months of rumours, paparazzi shots and statements from everyone except the couple themselves.

Fans also had a meltdown over Trudeau saying “Katy and I” when referring to himself and the pop star. It even made some users teary eyed!

Some users just couldn’t help but comment on how wild the timeline has been lately with all that’s going on in the world.

While Trudeau and Perry have remained fairly private with their relationship, the world has known about them being together for a while.

Rumours of a romance between the two have been circulating ever since they were seen strolling together on the streets of Montreal in July. At the time, the singer had just separated from her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom and the former PM had been divorced for two years.

They were spotted together a second time while partying on a yacht off the coast of California in September. A source told People Magazine at the time that the two “have an easy connection,” that “she finds him attractive” and “he’s been very respectful”.

They made headlines in October when they stepped out of Paris club, hand-in-hand, after celebrating Perry’s birthday.

If this keeps up though and the couple continue attending official engagements together, we are in for a lot more of the two sweethearts.