‘One and only He-Man’: Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, other stars mourn Bollywood legend Dharmendra
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said the icon's art and timeless grace touched the hearts of millions around the world.
Images Staff
25 Nov, 2025

Bollywood legend Dharmendra Deol passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving a void that cannot be filled. Condolences poured in from across Bollywood, and many prominent Pakistani names also paid tribute to the beloved star.

The veteran actor had been battling health complications, including respiratory issues that had led to a hospitalisation earlier this month.

With a cinematic journey spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films, carving his legacy through iconic performances in Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke and many more. He made his debut in 1960, and his final film, Ikkis, is slated for release in December.

News of his passing followed earlier rumours on November 10, which his family had dismissed after he was discharged from hospital. This time, however, there was no ambiguity. As confirmation arrived, the film fraternity began mourning together.

From Pakistan too, tributes flowed swiftly.

Actor Reema Khan, who met the star in 2004, wrote that “Cinema just lost its heartbeat,” adding that Dharmendra’s “light will never fade”.

Legendary musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared a photograph with the actor, reflecting on the weight of the loss.

“His journey, his art, and his timeless grace touched millions of hearts around the world,” he wrote. “May his soul rest in eternal peace. A true legend never dies — he lives forever through his legacy.”

Mahira Khan shared photographs of the late star to her Instagram story as a tribute.

Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “He made acting look effortless, like he was born for the screen — because he was. That rare mix of softness, those drop-dead gorgeous looks, and that signature twinkle in his eyes.”

Calling Dharmendra multifaceted, he added, “He wasn’t just a superstar; he was soul, style and sincerity rolled into one.”

Host Anoushey Ashraf reflected on how deeply our parents’ generation adored him, recalling the era in which he worked as one “where the world promoted love, kindness, and human-to-human interaction”.

The Yamla, Pagla, Deewana star held a special place in his heart for Pakistan and his Pakistani fans, NDTV Movies wrote.

An old clip of Dharmendra calling Pakistan his “mausi maa [mother’s sister]” went viral on social media after his demise. In the same video, the actor had expressed hope for better India-Pakistan relations.

Hindustan agar meri maa hai, Bharat maa hai, toh Pakistan meri mausi maa hai. Ab ye do maayein gale mil jayengi toh hum bachchon ke liye kitna sukoon naseeb hoga. Dua kariye Allah se, Bhagwan se, Waheguru se ki hum sab ek ho jayein (If India is my mother, Pakistan is my mother’s sister. If these two embrace each other now, imagine the peace between the children. Please pray to Allah, Bhagwan, Waheguru that we all become one),” Dharmendra said in the in the clip.

Rafiq Gilani Nov 25, 2025 01:55pm
Dharmendra Saheb, you were an outstanding actor, who had unique appeal, grace, charm, handsomeness and grandeur. What a personality you had! Your movies have left a memorable mark not just in Hindustan, but in Pakistan, and indeed across the globe. End of an era, alas! Off-screen you always demonstrated inside you, you possessed extraordinary nobility. You were an individual with humility, simplicity, gentleness, kindness, friendliness and joviality. I just watched this YouTube clip in which you so bravely spoke about Hindustan as your maa and Pakistan as your mousi-maa. What wisdom you had, sir! Indeed there is no good sense and logic in today's world to keep fighting and getting crushed You will always be missed and will always remain in our heart. May your soul rest in peace.
insaafian Nov 25, 2025 02:33pm
Should've taught this lesson to his son who made tons of anti-pakistan movies - the OG hindutva star. Reminder, his wife is BJP, enough said!
Kashif Nov 25, 2025 04:35pm
All the Pakistani celebrity are dying to tweet on this death. I think we forgot what his son says about our country in his films and what kind of films these people support.
Sehban ismail Nov 26, 2025 05:01pm
A decent human being from all accounts.RIP
Laila Nov 26, 2025 06:57pm
Yes let us mourn the guy who was an ageist womaniser, who cheated on his wife and mother of his son's with his fellow co star, impregnating her this causing an urgent wedding (by Hema Malinis own admission in an interview). The guy believed to have "accepted" islam in order to facilitate his second marriage because his first wife Prakash Kaur refused to divorce him. She even claimed men have urges, can't stay monogamous and womanising ways is all just natural. Go look it up. It's all documented. Unlike Islam, Hinduism or Sikhism do not allow Bigamy/Polygamy. But this is the guy our people want to mourn. Ok.
