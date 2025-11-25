‘One and only He-Man’: Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, other stars mourn Bollywood legend Dharmendra

Bollywood legend Dharmendra Deol passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving a void that cannot be filled. Condolences poured in from across Bollywood, and many prominent Pakistani names also paid tribute to the beloved star.

The veteran actor had been battling health complications, including respiratory issues that had led to a hospitalisation earlier this month.

With a cinematic journey spanning more than six decades, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 films, carving his legacy through iconic performances in Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke and many more. He made his debut in 1960, and his final film, Ikkis, is slated for release in December.

News of his passing followed earlier rumours on November 10, which his family had dismissed after he was discharged from hospital. This time, however, there was no ambiguity. As confirmation arrived, the film fraternity began mourning together.

From Pakistan too, tributes flowed swiftly.

Actor Reema Khan, who met the star in 2004, wrote that “Cinema just lost its heartbeat,” adding that Dharmendra’s “light will never fade”.

View this post on Instagram

Legendary musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared a photograph with the actor, reflecting on the weight of the loss.

“His journey, his art, and his timeless grace touched millions of hearts around the world,” he wrote. “May his soul rest in eternal peace. A true legend never dies — he lives forever through his legacy.”

View this post on Instagram

Mahira Khan shared photographs of the late star to her Instagram story as a tribute.

Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “He made acting look effortless, like he was born for the screen — because he was. That rare mix of softness, those drop-dead gorgeous looks, and that signature twinkle in his eyes.”

Calling Dharmendra multifaceted, he added, “He wasn’t just a superstar; he was soul, style and sincerity rolled into one.”

Host Anoushey Ashraf reflected on how deeply our parents’ generation adored him, recalling the era in which he worked as one “where the world promoted love, kindness, and human-to-human interaction”.

The Yamla, Pagla, Deewana star held a special place in his heart for Pakistan and his Pakistani fans, NDTV Movies wrote.

An old clip of Dharmendra calling Pakistan his “mausi maa [mother’s sister]” went viral on social media after his demise. In the same video, the actor had expressed hope for better India-Pakistan relations.

“Hindustan agar meri maa hai, Bharat maa hai, toh Pakistan meri mausi maa hai. Ab ye do maayein gale mil jayengi toh hum bachchon ke liye kitna sukoon naseeb hoga. Dua kariye Allah se, Bhagwan se, Waheguru se ki hum sab ek ho jayein (If India is my mother, Pakistan is my mother’s sister. If these two embrace each other now, imagine the peace between the children. Please pray to Allah, Bhagwan, Waheguru that we all become one),” Dharmendra said in the in the clip.