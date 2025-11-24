Images

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passes away at 89
The star had been facing health complications and was rushed to the hospital earlier this month.
Images Staff
Updated 24 Nov, 2025

Indian actor Dharmendra Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, has passed away in Mumbai, Filmfare reported on Monday. The 89-year-old actor had been suffering from health complications, including respiratory issues that landed him in the hospital earlier this month.

With a career spanning over six decades, the actor starred in over 300 films, including iconic roles in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Chupke Chupke. His debut movie was in 1960 and his last film, Ikkis is set for release in December.

Dharmendra received many accolades in his career, including lifetime achievement awards from Filmfare and the State of New Jersey and India’s third-highest civil honour, the Padma Bhushan. He also briefly dabbled in politics, being elected a member of parliament from Bikaner in 2004.

The news of his death comes following earlier rumours that the actor had passed away on November 10. Those were put to rest by his family and he was discharged from the hospital later.

He is survived by his widow, actor Hema Malini, and his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajita Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Condolences began to pour in soon after news of the actor’s death broke.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X to pay tribute to the late actor. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema,” he wrote.

“Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans.”

Karan Johar, who most recently worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, called the actor’s death “an end of an era”. “A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence, he is and will always be a bonafide legend of Indian cinema,” he wrote in a lengthy tribute post.

Actor Boman Irani shared a touching tribute on Instagram, saying. “As we rewind that reel of joy that he brought to millions like me, the teardrop drops down one’s cheek with gratitude and awe.
“A face of rugged handsomeness, yet he exuded kindness like no other. Intense when he had to be and yet boyish and funny on another day. He had something for everyone. Romantic for some, macho for the other, but benevolent for all.”

Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra also shared a note on the actor’s death, saying it was a “huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go”.

“The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it,” wrote actor Kajol.

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared a tribute to the actor, calling his death a “big, big loss to the entire film world”. “Thank you for six decades of entertainment. We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, your kindness, your generosity, your charm, your intensity and your wit, on and off the screen.”

The Indian media shared videos of Malini and Esha going to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai amidst heightened security arrangements. Other celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan, were also seen arriving at the crematorium soon after news of the actor’s death broke on social media.

Cover photo via AFP

Comments

Sid Nov 24, 2025 02:18pm
His ancestral home is in pak
Taj Ahmad Nov 24, 2025 02:23pm
The legend of Bollywood passed out, I’m so sad, RIP to this great handsome actor of Bollywood.
M. Saeed Nov 24, 2025 02:28pm
End of an era! But why crematorium? He had converted to Islam when marrying Hema, who also converted to Islam?
Taj Mahal Nov 24, 2025 02:30pm
Very sad, RIP.
Hassan Akbar Nov 24, 2025 02:42pm
Death of an actor, birth of a legend
vijay Nov 24, 2025 03:15pm
FULL STORY, THANK YOU ALL, vijay, Brisbane australia
Kumar (Varanasi) Nov 24, 2025 03:21pm
This is not a sad event at all as mourners and mourned , continue to disappear in quick succession. Even creation itself would eventually disappear in black hole .
Justsaying Nov 24, 2025 03:25pm
R.I P Sir... we will miss U....
Nagaraja Nov 24, 2025 03:51pm
He was my first Bollywood hero of Phool Aur Pathar
Ayesha Sadozai Nov 24, 2025 04:40pm
RIP . Very sad news . We will always remember some of his memorable roles , in movies like "Sholay" and others .
Kumar (Varanasi) Nov 24, 2025 04:40pm
We all follow him sooner than we realize. There is exception to every rule but no exception to this bizarre rule.(Bizarre is for Billionaire).
JAMIL SOOMRO Nov 24, 2025 04:42pm
Dharmendra became an Actor after seeing the Movies of the great Dilip Kumar(Yusuf Khan). Dilip Kumar was his Idol and had immense respect for him. RIP.
Abdullah Nov 24, 2025 04:47pm
Just an actor who died.wish we focused more on scientists.nothing to get from these on screen clowns.
irfan Sheikh Nov 24, 2025 04:57pm
A great guy, a super duper figure idolized by millions
Sahibzada Jahangir Nov 24, 2025 05:55pm
I seldom watches Indian films but every time I was switched on to his films I would be happily involved right to the end. A great actor. His legacy as a great entertainer will keep there for a long time. Rest in peace, my friend.
Laila Nov 24, 2025 06:26pm
Can some of the Indian readers shed some light on the personal life of this actor. He was married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur, when Hema Malini (a fellow actress) fell pregnant (by her own admission) and they had to marry urgently. The rumors of the time and even found in archives news excerpts that he converted to islam in order to marry Hema. I saw a recent article where he denied it. He never divorced his first wife. So how is this possible? Did he convert to Islam to facilitate his second marriage or does Hinduism/Sikhism allow polygamy/bigamy? Somebody told me all this so I tried googling but none the wiser because he never divorced his first wife. There is no evidence of a trial or divorce settlement. Can somebody shed light on this and clarify? Preferably somebody from that era? So somebody 60+ today?
Ali Akhter Nov 24, 2025 06:57pm
Sad to hear of this news passing away of Punjabi lion
Shahzad Nov 24, 2025 07:55pm
Very sad. A real icon of Indian cinema. He will be sadly missed
Surendra Sukhtankar Nov 24, 2025 08:29pm
A very sad news. Indians will terribly miss him.
HUSSEINALLY j hASHAM Nov 24, 2025 08:33pm
Bachan has not said anything
JB Nov 25, 2025 12:48am
Pakistan has far more serious matters to address then waste time on death of an Indian
