Bollywood legend Dharmendra passes away at 89

Indian actor Dharmendra Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, has passed away in Mumbai, Filmfare reported on Monday. The 89-year-old actor had been suffering from health complications, including respiratory issues that landed him in the hospital earlier this month.

With a career spanning over six decades, the actor starred in over 300 films, including iconic roles in films such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Chupke Chupke. His debut movie was in 1960 and his last film, Ikkis is set for release in December.

Dharmendra received many accolades in his career, including lifetime achievement awards from Filmfare and the State of New Jersey and India’s third-highest civil honour, the Padma Bhushan. He also briefly dabbled in politics, being elected a member of parliament from Bikaner in 2004.

The news of his death comes following earlier rumours that the actor had passed away on November 10. Those were put to rest by his family and he was discharged from the hospital later.

He is survived by his widow, actor Hema Malini, and his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajita Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Condolences began to pour in soon after news of the actor’s death broke.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X to pay tribute to the late actor. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema,” he wrote.

“Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans.”

View this post on Instagram

Karan Johar, who most recently worked with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, called the actor’s death “an end of an era”. “A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence, he is and will always be a bonafide legend of Indian cinema,” he wrote in a lengthy tribute post.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Boman Irani shared a touching tribute on Instagram, saying. “As we rewind that reel of joy that he brought to millions like me, the teardrop drops down one’s cheek with gratitude and awe.

“A face of rugged handsomeness, yet he exuded kindness like no other. Intense when he had to be and yet boyish and funny on another day. He had something for everyone. Romantic for some, macho for the other, but benevolent for all.”

View this post on Instagram

Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra also shared a note on the actor’s death, saying it was a “huge loss to Indian cinema and someone whom you never ever wanted to see go”.

View this post on Instagram

“The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it,” wrote actor Kajol.

View this post on Instagram

Actor Farhan Akhtar shared a tribute to the actor, calling his death a “big, big loss to the entire film world”. “Thank you for six decades of entertainment. We are fortunate to have experienced your warmth, your kindness, your generosity, your charm, your intensity and your wit, on and off the screen.”

The Indian media shared videos of Malini and Esha going to the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai amidst heightened security arrangements. Other celebrities, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan, were also seen arriving at the crematorium soon after news of the actor’s death broke on social media.

Cover photo via AFP