Donald Trump is smitten after officially meeting Zohran Mamdani and X is floored
From 'radical socialist' to 'great guy', the US president folded in under 30 minutes.
Images Staff
22 Nov, 2025

For a man who prides himself on being unpredictable, Donald Trump still managed to shock America on Friday, simply by falling for Mamdani. Are we shocked? Deeply. Do we blame him? Absolutely not.

This meeting was billed as a clash of ideologies. Trump has spent years publicly insulting Mamdani, often in ways that could generously be described as deeply unsubtle. Instead, what unfolded was… tender? Chummy? Something straight out of a political rom-com that absolutely no one ordered?

Trump couldn’t stop complimenting Mamdani. At one point, when a reporter reminded him he had threatened to cut New York City’s funding if Mamdani won, the president suddenly went into nurturing-parent mode: “I expect to be helping him, not hurting him.”

Sir… are you okay?

And while Trump was basically writing Mamdani a love letter, the mayor-elect stayed firmly on track. Whenever reporters tried to force a confrontation — on Gaza, deportations or Trump’s very long history of insults — Mamdani did the political equivalent of changing the TV channel. Affordability. Affordability. And once again, affordability.

When confronted with the, “You accused the US government of a genocide in Gaza,” he said, to Trump’s face, “I’ve spoken about the Israeli government committing genocide and I’ve spoken about our government funding it, I shared in our meeting with the president the concern of New Yorkers have of wanting their tax dollars towards their ability to afford basic dignity.”

Still, Trump refused to take offence. In fact, he defended Mamdani. Reporters reminded him that Mamdani had once called him a “fascist.” Instead of exploding, Trump turned into a giggly schoolchild. “That’s OK. You can just say yes,” he told Mamdani. “It’s easier than explaining.”

Later, when someone mentioned Mamdani had also called him a despot, Trump shrugged: “I’ve been called much worse than a despot.”

Then came the photo — Trump gazing at Mamdani with an expression that can only be described as “love at first policy disagreement”.

Within minutes, X went into a meltdown.

‘Find someone who looks at you the way Trump looks at Zohran’

At this point, Trump’s love language is staring lovingly at Muslim men who call him a fascist.

‘Hot people privilege is real’

‘Trump after one conversation with Zohran’

People were obsessed with how Trump flipped from “radical socialist threat” to “my beloved” in under 30 minutes:

Someone even posted a fan edit of Trump staring at Mamdani set to ‘Eenie Meenie’. We have gone past parody.

‘It’s okay, sweetheart, you can call me a fascist’

Someone posted a photo captioned: “Trump after being called habibi once.”

Some people believe one more Oval Office meeting and Trump will be transformed.

Others just declared Mamdani the undisputed GOAT:

The Oval Office meeting may have been about policy, funding, and ideological differences, but the internet only saw one thing: Trump falling in political love.

Whether it lasts longer than a news cycle is unclear. But for now, America has witnessed the soft launch of its weirdest cross-ideological bromance.

Comments

America First Nov 22, 2025 02:56pm
We Americans have our own problems, we have homelessness, jobs market is slow down, foods prices are high, social activities are rare and many more issues, Americans needs to focus on our problems first before we help other countries, let’s make America a better country in the world again.
Recommend
Mahmood Nov 22, 2025 03:39pm
The otherwise flamboyant, overly self-assured and aggressive Trump seems to melt and smitten by many. - Syrian President Ahmed al Sharah - whom he called 'good-looking' - Saudi Crown Prince - who has been his favorite since his first term in office. - Pakistani Field Marshall Asim Munir - 'His favorite Field Marshall' - Egyptian President - Controversial at best due to rights violation, but a 'great man". - King Charles and British Royal Family - His 'favorite Brits" - North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un - with whom Trump had bromance last time. And the list is growing. by the day. Now Mamdani has charmed Trump to win his admiration and no one can believe his TACO character.
Recommend
HAIDER Nov 22, 2025 05:03pm
Trump will stab from the back
Recommend
Abdul Moeen Kaloi Nov 22, 2025 05:57pm
After the meeting it is cleared mamdani went on praising trump resulted melting as usual trump fall for little prise
Recommend
America First Nov 22, 2025 07:21pm
America needs a young President between age 35 to 55 with law or political science degree from Harvard or any top 10 college or university. to run the country, no more elected officials over age 70 to run the country. America should lead the world as a big brother and make our world a better and safer for all people.
Recommend
pre-Boomer Marine brat Nov 22, 2025 07:32pm
"The Donald" is utterly unlike every other President the US has had. President Donald is a product of the very-much-still-here 1960s Culture, packaged and fueled by emotion-focused social media. President Donald is in no way conservative, never has been, and today's "MAGA" Republican Party is nothing like we were in the Reagan Era.
Recommend
Kumar (Varanasi) Nov 22, 2025 09:37pm
Trump will be history soon ,focus on the next one.
Recommend
M. Saeed Nov 22, 2025 10:49pm
This is the simple and most authentic explanation of the mode of American Politics!
Recommend
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 23, 2025 11:21am
When you have the unwavering support and overwhelming vote of your constituents, even Donald Trump is left with no option but to back you up.
Recommend
Falcon1 Nov 23, 2025 01:10pm
@Mahmood, Lest we forget, Trump's first love, way before even the 2016 elections that brought him to power in the WH - the cutie Putin! Without whose nod and wink, Trump does not move an inch, and went extra 5000 miles to meet his hero in Alaska earlier this year. Trump is now proposing the Russian wishlist and Putin's desires to the Ukrainians, to cede a large portion of their country to Russia - even the areas that Russians do not already control or have a chance of conquering. Trump has never once, uttered a negative comment about Putin, nor ever criticizes any of his actions or words, nor faults him for invading Ukraine, But berated President Zelensky at the WH instead and blames him for the war.
Recommend
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 23, 2025 01:59pm
When will he raise the slogan, 'Free Palestine?'
Recommend
JohnDoe Nov 23, 2025 06:12pm
Then why did you go there.
Recommend
Plal Nov 24, 2025 12:06am
Why Zohran was standing besides Trump seating in chair throughout the whole interview?
Recommend
Falcon1 Nov 24, 2025 12:36pm
@PLAL, It is because the Rooster is dominant in the coop and towers over the Chickens who usually sit.
Recommend

