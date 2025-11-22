FKA Twigs wears earrings from Pakistani brand Zohra Rahman for Rolling Stone UK cover

Tahliah Debrett Barnett — popularly known as FKA Twigs — chose Pakistani designer Zohra Rahman’s statement Kanta earrings for her Rolling Stone UK Album of the Year cover shoot for EUSEXUA. The sharp, sculptural pieces sit against a chunky, rebellious necklace from the singer’s own collection, sealing a look as fierce as the album it frames.

Rahman, a Lahore-based jewellery designer in the industry for nearly a decade, has seen her work gain momentum overseas recently. Her pieces have been worn by writer Fariha Róisín, Charli XCX, Hanni from Kpop group NewJeans and a growing list of artists drawn to her signature mix of grit and delicacy.

View this post on Instagram

Her designs often surface closer to home too. Stylist Mehek Saeed wore Rahman’s teeka at her dholki, from one of the designer’s early collections, while Mahira Khan paired Rahman’s jewellery with a Rastah denim set during the Love Guru promotions. Singers such as Ali Sethi and Arooj Aftab are also often seen wearing her pieces during their performances.

View this post on Instagram

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Rahman has previously worked with Lara Bohinc, Husam el Odeh and Superfertile before branching out independently. She described her aesthetic in an earlier interview to Dawn as progressive — designs that explore forms and ideas, with an androgynous sensibility intended for all genders.

In 2016, Rahman was nominated for the HUM Style Awards’ Best Design – Fashion Jewellery award — an early nod to a design language that continues to anchor some of the most striking images today.



Cover image via Rolling Stone UK