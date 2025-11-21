Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman may have left the world far too soon, but his legacy continues to grow brighter. On Thursday, the late actor, whose portrayal of King T’Challa redefined the global blockbuster and shifted the centre of gravity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boseman, who died in 2020 at the age of 43, received the 2,828th star. Friends, family, collaborators and studio heads gathered on Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate the man whose influence reverberated far beyond his films. The ceremony was led by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, with Boseman’s wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, accepting the honour on his behalf.

Ledward-Boseman delivered an emotional tribute, remembering her husband as an artist whose tenderness matched his talent. “Chad, today we recognise a lifetime of artistry,” she said. “We cement your legacy as a hero and an icon. You lived with honour, and you walked in truth. You were as brilliant as you were beautiful and as courageous as you were kind. We love you, we miss you, we thank you.”

She was joined by close family members, who stood alongside a lineup of Boseman’s colleagues: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, actor Viola Davis, who starred with him in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Letitia Wright and Michael B Jordan.

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther and remained a close friend, offered one of the ceremony’s most moving addresses. He described their first meeting, a packed hotel full of celebrities, flashing cameras and publicists, and how Boseman somehow arrived unnoticed.

“I asked him how he got past everybody,” Coogler recalled, smiling at the memory. “And he said, ‘That was the Panther.’”

Coogler said that even before Black Panther began filming, Boseman established himself as a leader on set. “This man, who was already cast as the Black Panther, came to every single audition and every single callback that I asked him to come to,” he said. “Sometimes he would be busy, and he would race across town to read with the other actors. He would come to every rehearsal. He even worked with the actor portraying a young T’Challa.”

Even as Boseman privately battled cancer, Coogler said he remained unwavering in his commitment to the film, performing his own stunts, attending off-camera dialogue sessions and supporting his co-stars. “He was incredibly generous with his time. Even when he knew his days were limited and his moments were numbered, he still gave to the art form.”

Beyond the screen, Coogler reminded the audience, Boseman was deeply committed to uplifting Black voices and nurturing the next generation of artists, often giving back to his alma mater, Howard University.

“He gave so many gifts,” Coogler said. “The gift of his performances, which inspired actors all over the world. The gift of being close to greatness. There’s something special about being close to somebody who’s that great. You realise how much the human body is capable of. Chad showed that every day.”