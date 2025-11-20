This year’s PISAs have been postponed

This year’s Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISAs) have been postponed. The awards were scheduled to be held on November 22 at the Festival Arena in Dubai.

The announcement came on the awards’ official Instagram page. “Due to routine visa processing delays for several nominees, performers, and key participants, the organising committee has made a proactive decision to shift the event by a few days to ensure full attendance and proper representation.”

The announcement quoted Faisal Khan, founder of the PISAs, saying, “There can be no show without award nominees.”

The new date is expected to be announced soon.

This year’s jury comprises Something Haute Managing Editor Hassan Choudary, YouTube star Taimoor Salahuddin — popularly known as Mooroo — and culture critics Kamran Jawaid, Maliha Rehman and Sabah Bano Malik. Something Haute’s Aamna Isani is set to be the jury manager for the event.

The nominees for 22 of the 24 categories were announced in mid-October and include industry heavy-weights such as Mawra Hocane and Fahad Mustafa, among others.