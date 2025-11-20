Images

Khushhal Khan’s Biryani is taking much longer to cook — and he is sorry about that
The lead actor promises the drama serial is nearing its end.
Images Staff
20 Nov, 2025

Ever seen an actor apologising for their drama because it is taking too long to end — while requesting fans to stay put and be patient? We hadn’t either. But 2025 seems to be a year of firsts, and we have just witnessed another one. Khushhal Khan took to X to apologise for the unnecessary drag in his current drama serial, Biryani.

After the 29th episode aired on Tuesday night — prompting viewers to confess they could “neither watch for longer nor stay without watching” — Khushhal posted a public apology, clarifying that the drag was “not on us”. Who exactly this “us” referred to remains unclear, though the cast feels like a safe guess.

Still, the Duniyapur actor urged audiences to hold on a little longer, promising the end was “near”.

Viewers, however, were torn. On one side, Khushhal and Ramsha Khan’s consistently compelling performances kept them hooked; on the other, frustration brewed over what many felt was unnecessary stretching for some “extra $$$”, ultimately undermining the actors’ work.

Some fans argued that actors should speak up more openly when a drama suffers due to these choices.

Others felt it was simply unfair that the cast’s strong performances had been sabotaged by turning an exciting drama into “one of the most boring ones”.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn’t help but highlight the lead pair’s phenomenal performances — a reminder of what the drama could have been without the drag.

All that’s left now is for Biryani to finally come off the stove. Whether the ending will make up for the weeks-long simmer remains to be seen, but fans appear ready to finish the dish — even if it arrives a little overcooked.

Comments

Mansoor Shah Nov 21, 2025 12:08am
Have been tolerating this drag aimlessly for weeks. Not watching it any more.
Tim Nov 21, 2025 12:26pm
Khushkhal Khan's performance is one of the best I have ever seen from a male lead. It is so natural it seems almost unscripted.
Arshad Karim Nov 21, 2025 02:23pm
Khushhal Khan acting is outstanding. While the actress has promise, she needs to learn beyond her hair finge on how to soak up the character. Director's incompetence is evident in unnecessary drag and flimsy unnatural storyline.... Small Example - they made the posh actress go out to Hydrabad ...in slippers! How on earth thats normal. I blame the director's incompetence.
Laila Nov 21, 2025 08:20pm
Still not watching dramas. I dont watch Biryani, I only eat Biryani. Like with chocolate, cakes and mitaii, I dont like to share my Biryani. I digress. Anyways Khushaal Khan has great potentiale! He is so underrated. He needs a good script to really break through. Maybe I should write that script. Mahmood, do you like Biryani? Blink once for yes and blink twice for yes.
