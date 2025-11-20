Khushhal Khan’s Biryani is taking much longer to cook — and he is sorry about that

Ever seen an actor apologising for their drama because it is taking too long to end — while requesting fans to stay put and be patient? We hadn’t either. But 2025 seems to be a year of firsts, and we have just witnessed another one. Khushhal Khan took to X to apologise for the unnecessary drag in his current drama serial, Biryani.

After the 29th episode aired on Tuesday night — prompting viewers to confess they could “neither watch for longer nor stay without watching” — Khushhal posted a public apology, clarifying that the drag was “not on us”. Who exactly this “us” referred to remains unclear, though the cast feels like a safe guess.

Still, the Duniyapur actor urged audiences to hold on a little longer, promising the end was “near”.

Viewers, however, were torn. On one side, Khushhal and Ramsha Khan’s consistently compelling performances kept them hooked; on the other, frustration brewed over what many felt was unnecessary stretching for some “extra $$$”, ultimately undermining the actors’ work.

Some fans argued that actors should speak up more openly when a drama suffers due to these choices.

Others felt it was simply unfair that the cast’s strong performances had been sabotaged by turning an exciting drama into “one of the most boring ones”.

Meanwhile, other fans couldn’t help but highlight the lead pair’s phenomenal performances — a reminder of what the drama could have been without the drag.

All that’s left now is for Biryani to finally come off the stove. Whether the ending will make up for the weeks-long simmer remains to be seen, but fans appear ready to finish the dish — even if it arrives a little overcooked.