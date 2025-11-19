Images

In separate incidents, Trump calls female journalists ‘piggy’ and ‘terrible’
The US president was asked about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on both occasions.
AFP
19 Nov, 2025

Donald Trump ripped into a reporter from the US network ABC News on Tuesday, just days after calling another woman journalist “piggy” after she asked a question related to the convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump threatened ABC’s broadcast license after reporter Mary Bruce posed questions during a White House visit by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The earlier incident involving Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey happened a few days ago on Air Force One, but only came to light on social media on Tuesday.

“Quiet. Quiet, piggy,” Trump said to Lucey on Friday, pointing his finger at her, after she asked him why he would not release material on disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “if there’s nothing incriminating in the files.”

CNN journalist Jake Tapper called Trump’s “piggy” comment “disgusting and completely unacceptable.”

On Tuesday, Trump singled out ABC News’s Bruce after she asked a series of questions in the Oval Office as the US president hosted the de facto Saudi ruler in a high-profile event.

Bruce first asked questions about whether dealings by Trump’s family business with the Saudis were a conflict of interest.

She then quizzed Prince Mohammed over the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying “US intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office. Why should Americans trust you?”

Trump cut in angrily, saying: “ABC fake news. One of the worst in the business.”

“No more questions”

The president then said he has “nothing to do” with the Trump organization, which is currently run by his two eldest sons and which announced a deal with a Saudi developer for a resort in the Maldives on Monday.

Trump also backed Prince Mohammed’s denial of involvement in the Khashoggi murder, despite US intelligence suggesting he approved the operation. “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Trump snapped.

Trump boiled over again when Bruce later asked about the flashpoint issue of Epstein. Congress voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to order the release of files about the financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter,” Trump shot back at Bruce.

Trump said he had “nothing to do” with Epstein and repeated his claim that the scandal is a “hoax.” And “your crappy company is one of the perpetrators,” he told her.

Trump urged the head of the US broadcast regulator — who has previously threatened ABC over its content — to “look at” taking away its license. He then pointed at Bruce: “No more questions from you.”

Mahmood Nov 19, 2025 01:21pm
Typical sexist, misogynist, egotistical, irrational self-absorbed dweeb, who is quick to label any reporter or network who exposes him as "fake". Thankfully, we only have to live with this disaster for another three years.
Syed Mudassir Hussain Nov 19, 2025 01:25pm
In general one of the issues with the populist leaders is their blatant disrespect to the females. This we have seen in Pakistan as well.
Falcon1 Nov 19, 2025 01:54pm
"No more questions from you.” We knew democracy was under threat, under his first term as the President. Now the 'Land of the Free' even the reporters are muzzled and labeled as 'fake" to stop them from reporting the truth. US is no longer a free country. Where even the law-abiding US Citizens are snatched from the streets, under Trump's ordered blatant ICE raids all over the country. An model borrowed from IDF, who did not allow any western reporters into Gaza during two years of genocide, massacres and human rights violations and crimes against humanity.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 19, 2025 03:38pm
Old and bad habits die hard.
JAMIL SOOMRO Nov 19, 2025 06:47pm
With Donald Trump it is blunt, " It is either my way or you are on your highway there is simply no if and but or in between. Egoism par excellence.?
Riny Nov 19, 2025 07:16pm
Do bold move to question MBS
Hamed Nov 19, 2025 11:41pm
He represents western countries. Women in USA, South America and western Europe get unfair treatment! Get various statistics!
Anonymouseee Nov 20, 2025 10:49am
Terrorist Trump is at it again.
