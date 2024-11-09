Sania Maskatiya is venturing into the realm of resort wear with her new brand TIYA

Karachi-based designer Sania Maskatiya is going global with the launch of TIYA, her resort wear brand. TIYA was launched in Dubai with a debut collection, Drop 1.

According to the brand, TIYA embodies the essence of the well-travelled soul, weaving together design elements that capture the vibrancy of some of the world’s most beautiful destinations. It draws inspiration from various locations, from the Seven Hills of Istanbul to the picturesque canals of Venice.

The vibrant designs feature lots of colour, fun patterns and flowing material crafted into kaftans, co-ord sets, and relaxed silhouettes. Set to cater to audiences around the world, TIYA’s first collection symbolises “effortless luxury,” according to the brand. It’s available for worldwide shipping and exclusively on Ounass, an online Middle East curator of luxury brands.

“As we commemorate 15 years of fashion this year, we are excited to launch our international brand TIYA,” said Creative Director Sania Maskatiya. “After the overwhelming response to our designs in Dubai and our presence on platforms like Gigi Concept Store and Ounass, we saw a clear demand for year-round resort wear. TIYA is for the woman who wants to look and feel her best, no matter where her adventures take her.”

Marking 15 years in the industry, the Sania Maskatiya brand also expanded to Lahore with a new store earlier this year.