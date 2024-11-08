Mehwish Hayat stars as a mobster’s girl in music video for Honey Singh’s ‘Jatt Mehkma’

Mehwish Hayat and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s collaboration is finally out — the music video for ‘Jatt Mehkma’ sees the actor star as a mobster’s girlfriend or wife.

In the music video, which dropped on Friday and already amassed 1.1 million views in five hours, Hayat is dressed to the nines à la mobster Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She wears a black dress and tiered pearls with her hair in an updo. Singh is equally snazzy in his clothes — donning a heavy fur coat and pinstriped suit beneath it.

In the music video, the screenplay of which has been written by Singh who also served as director, Hayat and Singh arrive to a lavish home alongside a group of similarly dressed men and women. Presumably, they are gangsters gathered for a celebration.

When they leave the party in a convoy, their cars are stopped by armed men who are taken on by none other than Hayat, who shrugs her fur stole off in a move worthy of a 1920s gangster film and pulls out a small revolver.

Inexplicably, a group of children then arrive, armed to the teeth, and open fire. Singh then laughs and pulls Hayat back to the car.

His band of brothers — literally credited as Blood Brothers of YoYo in the music video — laugh on.

The collaboration was teased in October when Hayat and Singh posted a video together with the caption “Karampura Karachi connection baby. Something exclusive with the one n only Mehwish Hayat.” In the teaser, they wore the outfits featured in the music video.

‘Jatt Mekhma’ is the second song on Singh’s new album Glory. The 18-track “home-grown international” album also features two Pakistani artists, Wahab Bugti and Sahiban.

Bugti is featured on the song ‘Beeba’ along with Italian singer Laïoung, while Sahiban is featured on ‘Rap God’ along with Handles.