‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans shed tears of joy over show’s happy ending

The curtain has closed on Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and fans are in awe of the series’ final episode, which delivered a touching resolution for Mustafa and Sharjeena, played by Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.

The finale, which aired on Tuesday and was also screened in cinemas, had audiences captivated as the lovebirds reconciled and promised to rebuild their life together.

Their relationship and series of heart-wrenching setbacks — beginning with Mustafa’s struggles for validation and the heartbreak of Sharjeena’s miscarriage — made the couple’s story resonate deeply with viewers who praised the show for tackling real-life relationship issues.

Mustafa’s journey from a jobless man to a gaming entrepreneur, fuelled by the support and love of his wife, drew praise for depicting emotional growth without stereotypical tropes.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum quickly became one of the most talked-about topics online, with reactions pouring in from fans on X. One user expressed their tearful appreciation, saying, “I am still crying like how am I supposed to move on from them; this is such a beautiful hug… a hit drama without slapping or stalking. A beautiful love story with actual real-life issues.”

A fan called it the “best Pakistani TV show” they’ve ever watched.

Another fan highlighted the symbolic use of the traditional “seven stages of love” in the storyline, noting, “It’s beautiful how they added 7 stages of love and changed the last stage from ‘mout’ to ‘zindagi,’ literally one of the best endings I’ve ever seen.”

One user shared a symbolic snapshot of the final scenes, featuring cups, headphones, novels, and other items that represented Mustafa and Sharjeena’s life together, captioning it as the “Literal definition of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.”

A user also appreciated the fact that the makers decided to move the parents back into their own home instead of glorifying the nuclear family structure — something quite common in Pakistani dramas.

Others mentioned the poignant use of sticky notes, shown on screen as little love messages between Mustafa and Sharjeena, highlighting the two-way communication and effort that is now going into their relationship.

The show’s art direction, because of the way it was highlighted in the end, garnered a lot of appreciation for giving audiences closure and adding to the narrative.

The finale’s resonance went beyond just its characters. Fans praised Fahad Mustafa’s performance, with one post reading, “I’m so emotional for Fahad right now… man proved why he is the biggest crowd puller of Pakistan.”

Overall, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has left a lasting impact on its viewers, with its nuanced storytelling and the commitment of its actors.

From Mustafa’s “swag”, especially as he walks into prison to bail out his elder brother (who’s been terrible to him throughout the show), to Aamir’s charm and effortless depiction of some very emotional scenes, everything was on point for viewers who were hoping to see the characters mature together.

As one user put it, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky,” Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is sure to remain a memorable TV serial for Pakistani drama fans for years to come.