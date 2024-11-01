You can’t take care of the baby if you’re not taken care of: Minal Khan

Actor Minal Khan opened up about the joys and struggles of motherhood in a candid conversation with journalist Aamna Haider Isani on her podcast. Shedding light on the unfiltered realities many new moms face, she recalled battling health complications right after a C-section delivery and managing the ever-present “mom guilt”.

Khan said her pregnancy period was quite smooth, but the postpartum period brought unforeseen challenges. “I got sick right after delivery,” she recalled. “I had this infection internally, which was really bad, and a 106 fever. My baby was just 10 days old. But I had to get up and feed my baby because I had this terrible mom guilt, and in those moments, I realised how vulnerable I am.”

Highlighting the pressures of motherhood, Khan found herself in a non-stop cycle of care. “Even if I had all the help in the world, it’s actually really difficult,” she confessed.

Reflecting on ‘mom guilt,’ a common experience for new mothers, Minal described feeling torn whenever she left her baby to care for herself. She credited her husband and mother for encouraging her to “go out and enjoy my life” by getting a haircut or a much-needed manicure.

She was particularly mindful of her privilege in having such support. The actor acknowledged the reality for many mothers, who are left to fend for themselves post-birth. “Some girls, you know, when they become mothers, their own mothers aren’t available. So I can’t fathom how alone they must feel after pregnancy.”

Highlighting the role a husband plays in a woman’s postpartum journey, she reflected on her preference to stay home and share her baby’s early moments as opposed to living with her mother. “When the doctor asked me if I would go to my mom’s house after I was discharged, I said I especially want to spend this time with my husband so he knows what all I’m going through. And the kind of mental peace I get from being with my husband, I can’t get that anywhere else.”

She also appreciated her husband, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, for watching over their baby while she took brief moments for herself. But Khan proudly considers herself a hands-on mom, explaining, “I don’t like leaving my baby unattended. From bathing to feeding, I like taking care of him myself.”

Beyond the emotional challenges, Khan also focused on nourishing herself with wholesome foods like panjiri and staying on top of her vitamin intake game. She also stressed the importance of maintaining personal care routines, such as showering, changing clothes, and even putting on a touch of makeup when she felt like it. “You have to grow too,” she emphasised. “And you can’t take care of the baby if you’re not fresh and taken care of.”

Despite the physical and emotional toll pregnancy takes on a woman’s body, the period is also transformative for women and Khan experienced that transformation and embraced it gracefully. Her story serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care, support, and a bit of patience in the process.