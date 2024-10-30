Images

Coke Studio’s ‘Piya Piya Calling’ nominated for Norwegian music award
"We didn’t know this timeline could exist in our lives," says season 15 producer Xulfi.
Images Staff
30 Oct, 2024

Coke Studio’s mega-hit song ‘Piya Piya Calling’, which had us all grooving along with the Quick Style dance troupe, is nominated for the Song of the Year at the P3 Gold Awards in Norway!

This season’s producer and curator, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as Xulfi, shared the news on his Instagram story, explaining that “P3 is Norway’s biggest radio channel”.

The song, which amassed over 14 million views on YouTube, is performed by Norwegian musical duo Karpe, singer Delara, and Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil. It also featured the Quick Style, a hip-hop dance group founded by Norwegian-Pakistani twins and their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend.

The multilingual fusion track embodies an eclectic mix of cultures and rhythms, and was an instant fan favourite in Pakistan, Norway and beyond.

“We didn’t know this timeline could exist in our lives. But I believe when you push boundaries for and through art and love, the universe responds with some art and love of its own too,” Xulfi wrote. He also provided a link that fans could follow to vote for the song.

The producer thanked fans for their love for “art that culminates in new beautiful things every day.”

‘Piya Piya Calling’ is also one of the three Coke Studio Season 15 songs submitted for consideration to the Grammys in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Laila Oct 30, 2024 04:28pm
Like the UK, Norway has a huge Pakistani diaspora so it makes sense an Urdu song would be make it. Congratulations on the nomination and hopefully win too.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Oct 30, 2024 04:32pm
Great move and excellent news.
Riz Oct 30, 2024 04:59pm
Pakistanis have so much talent, if we can unlock it somehow.
