Posthumous Liam Payne song set to drop Friday

A new single featuring Liam Payne, who died earlier this month, is expected to drop on Friday. The singer’s friend and musician Sam Pounds announced on his social media. Taking to X, he declared that he’ll release a duet with Payne titled ‘Do No Wrong’ on November 1.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Pounds tweeted. “I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family,” he added.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace every one of you. Presave links here. With love. Let’s all BE the blessing,” he concluded.

Last week, Pounds shared a video of Payne and him in the studio, filmed by Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbons. In the clip, the pair of musicians listen to the song in the studio, before screaming Chris Brown’s name in hopes of having the singer join them on the track.

“Yeah I see the reports but I know your heart,” Pounds wrote, adding, “A musical moment and tribute to [Payne].”

Shortly after Payne’s death, Pounds shared several videos of himself with Payne, revealing that the two had “made some awesome and beautiful music together that will live on forever.”

Payne only released one album as a solo artist, LP1, in 2019. He dropped the single ‘Teardrops’ in March 2024, and teased that he would be releasing new music this year.

The news comes several weeks after authorities confirmed that Payne died of multiple traumas, internal and external bleeding, and a cranial injury as a result of a fall from his balcony at Buenos Aires hotel earlier this month.

Payne, a loved father and friend, was just 31. News of Payne’s death led to an outpouring of tributes. While his life and career weren’t devoid of controversy, he was loved dearly by One Direction fans and many within the industry.