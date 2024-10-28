Hit series Mirzapur is being adapted into a film that will mark the return of Munna Bhaiya

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are adapting their wildly popular crime-thriller series Mirzapur for the big screen. The move marks one of the first times a streaming hit in India will transition from a digital platform to cinemas, reported Variety.

Scheduled for release in 2026, the Mirzapur film will be directed by Puneet Krishna, the original creator of the series, with Gurmmeet Singh co-directing. Singh, having directed 17 episodes of the show, will bring his deep familiarity with the show’s world to the silver screen.

The film will stream on Prime Video across 240 countries after an eight-week run in cinemas, which means Pakistani viewers will get to watch it much later.

A promo of the film was shared by Excel Movies and the cast on Instagram. It sees Pankajh Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu talk about taking a bigger risk. Fazal, in the character of Guddu Bhaiya, reiterates that taking risks is his USP, while Divyenndu, as Munna — who dies at the end of season 2 — reminds everyone, “Hum kehte thay na, hum amar hain [we told you, we are immortal].”

The project follows the record-breaking success of Mirzapur season 3 on Prime Video, with a fourth season planned after the film’s release. Fans will be delighted to learn that the film brings back the original star-studded cast, including Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee as the Compounder.

The film promises to delve deeper into the world of power struggles and crime in northern India that made the series so beloved.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about this evolution in storytelling, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, Mirzapur has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences today. We are thrilled to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a cinematic experience that will deepen their connection to the story.”

The question now is: will the cinematic version of Mirzapur live up to the cult following it built on streaming?