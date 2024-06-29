Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Wasim Jr has tied the knot! The all-rounder took to his Instagram handle to announce his nuptials with a picture of him holding his bride’s hand at a building in Makkah, with a view of the Kaaba.

A second picture shows the couple in ihraam — the garb needed to perform pilgrimage — standing before the Kaaba.

Waseem did not, however, reveal the identity to his spouse.

Pakistani cricketers, including Naseem Shah, Shahdab Khan, Zaman Khan, Amir Jamal, and others congratulated Wasim and extended their well wishes to the couple.

Wasim’s wedding follows cricket star Aliya Riaz and commentator Ali Younis’s grand wedding, as well as Shoaib Malik’s surprising nuptials to actor Sana Javed after his separation from Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.