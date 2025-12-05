Producer Umair pens a sweet note for fans after becoming Pakistan’s second most-streamed artist again

Producer Umair Tahir, known mononymously as Umair, is having a massive December, and he’s chosen to celebrate it by getting a little sentimental with the people who put him there.

A day after Spotify released its annual Wrapped rankings, confirming that Umair is officially the second most-streamed artist in Pakistan for the second year in a row, the producer took to Instagram with a carousel that felt equal parts victory lap and diary entry. Think year-in-review highlights, behind-the-scenes snapshots, and the kind of handwritten notes you’d normally tuck between the pages of a well-worn journal.

But this time, he wanted the world to read them.

In his note — addressed simply to “My People” — Umair admitted he didn’t know where to begin. “This sentence still feels unreal to write,” he said, reflecting on his back-to-back ranking. “For the second year in a row, I’m the 2nd most-streamed artist in my country.”

From Rs200 earphones to national charts, the producer took fans back to 2016, when he had “no idea” where the journey would go. He wrote about friends who pushed him forward, listeners who “press play and turn my life into something bigger than I ever imagined,” and about the gratitude he feels toward God for everything he’s been given.

His most emotional moment, though, came when he shared what this year allowed him to do for his family. “My mother always dreamed of having a nice, big house. This year, I was lucky enough to get her that.” It’s the kind of line you can practically see his fans collectively tearing up over.

The note also revealed that the year wasn’t all smooth sailing. Umair hinted at a personal challenge — “something I wasn’t ready for” — that slowed him down, but ultimately stitched him back together. “Just know I’m better now. My heart’s in the right place again,” he wrote, reassuring fans who often speculate quietly when their favourite artists disappear for a bit.

He ended the note on a promise: there’s new music on the way. “I made so many songs this year that I can’t wait for y’all to hear,” he wrote. And if Wrapped season proved anything, it’s that his listeners are more than ready to hit play.