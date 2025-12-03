Miley Cyrus is engaged to drummer Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus doesn’t usually go to public engagements with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, but that might change now that he’s been upgraded to fiancé. That’s right, the Hannah Montana star is engaged, according to Page Six.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday and Cyrus was seen sporting a chunky diamond ring on her left hand. The rumour mill began grinding almost instantly, with people speculating about the pair’s status — they have been dating since 2021.

Miley Cyrus’ 14-karat gold engagement ring with a corner-cut diamond. Photo: Dan Morando/Threads

While fans only just seem to have spotted the gold band, the singer has been wearing it for a while and was seen sporting it in her birthday post on November 24. The second picture in the carousel showed her holding a hand — presumably Maxx’s — with her ring finger unmistakably bejewelled.

Miley Cyrus wearing her engagement ring in a photo posted to her Instagram on November 24. Photo: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Maxx’s father, Dan Morando, posted pictures of the beaming couple to Threads, officially confirming the development on Tuesday. He even gave us a closeup of the ring for good measure.

Miley Cyrus with her fiancé Maxx Morando. Photo: Dan Morando/Threads

Cyrus met the drummer on a blind date in 2021, she told British Vogue in a 2023 interview. Since then, we’ve been getting glimpses of the two, from their appearance together at Gucci’s Love Parade in November 2021, to last year’s Grammys, where the oft-nominated singer took home her first golden gramophone and thanked Maxx in her acceptance speech — referring to him as “my love”.

This year has been big on celebrity engagements, with a number of stars choosing to commit to tying the knot. Taylor Swift got engaged to American football player Travis Kelce in August and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo put a ring on longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez’s finger in the same month.

Cyrus’ fellow star at Disney, Selena Gomez, got married to music producer Benny Blanco in September. Around the same time, the singer’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, got engaged to model Gabriella Brooks.

Cover photo: Reuters