‘Not an accident’: X reacts with grief and fury after 3-year-old dies in open manhole in Karachi

Social media was awash with anger, disbelief and heartbreak on Monday after news broke that three-year-old Ibrahim Nabil, who fell into an open manhole near NIPA in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday night, had been found dead nearly 15 hours later.

The incident, which prompted a protest by residents over the lack of cooperation from civic agencies during the search, has renewed public outrage over Karachi’s neglected drainage system and basic infrastructure, which have repeatedly claimed lives.

Many X users framed Ibrahim’s death not as an unfortunate mishap, but as the latest example of systemic failure in the city. One post captured the sentiment bluntly: “Imagine taking your child shopping and walking out with empty arms because the street itself swallowed him… This isn’t an ‘accident’; it is state-engineered negligence. Every open manhole in Karachi is a death trap waiting for another Ibrahim.”

More users contrasted Karachi’s conditions with the rest of the world, writing that “even animals enjoy cleaner and more dignified living conditions than our citizens.”

Heartbreak over the family’s ordeal

Several posts highlighted the trauma Ibrahim’s parents endured during the rescue operation. A video circulating online showed the child’s mother crying out for help at the scene — a clip many users described as “unbearable”.

One user wrote: “The video of Ibrahim’s mother begging for her 3-year-old is gut-wrenching… his father even bought a machine to save him when no one helped. Absolutely tragic.”

Anger at the government and civic agencies

A large portion of the reaction focused on political accountability, particularly criticism of Karachi’s municipal leadership and the Sindh government. One user wrote: “The little kid dying after falling into a manhole epitomises the shameless 58 years of PPP government… if the mayor had any shame, he’d resign.”

Another post took aim at misplaced priorities: “In a city where gutters aren’t even covered, the government has started an e-challan system to make millions. Nothing that people actually need.”

Frustration also extended to the absence of authorities during the rescue effort. One user wrote: “The irony is that none from the administration or civic bodies were there. The rescue didn’t have an excavator — locals arranged one themselves. What a pity!”

‘We will move on… until the next tragedy’

Beyond anger, a sense of resignation also permeated timelines. “We will see outrage for a week or two, and then everyone will move on like nothing happened,” one user lamented, while another grimly summed up life in the city: “Karachiites are born either to die under dumpers, in robberies, blasts or open manholes. Every day is a struggle to stay alive.”

In September, three sanitation workers died by falling into a manhole while cleaning it in Karachi’s Usmanabad neighbourhood. In May, a six-year-old boy fell into an open manhole in Karachi and drowned, prompting a protest by residents and politicians, which prompted the police to register a case. In April, the body of a young girl was recovered from a drain in Liaqatabad after being reported missing.

The grief, outrage and exhaustion flooding X reflects a collective fear that, without meaningful reform, Ibrahim’s death — like the many others before him — will be mourned, debated, and then forgotten, until the next tragedy exposes the same failures all over again.

Cover photo via Fahim Siddique / White Star