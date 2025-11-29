Images

This year’s Aalmi Urdu Conference will honour Karachi’s role as a centre of literature and art
The event will be held from Dec 25 to 28 at the Arts Council.
Images Staff
Updated 29 Nov, 2025

Karachi’s literature aficionados look forward to the winter months when the sun shines a little less harshly and the city plays host to a number of different festivals and events. A cornerstone of the city’s literary scene, the Aalmi Urdu Conference, just announced that it will return for its 18th edition from December 25 to 28.

The event will be hosted at its usual venue, the Arts Council, and will see a variety of writers, poets, scholars and artists grace the stage in discussions, book launches, performances, and cultural dialogues. This year’s theme is the celebration of Karachi’s “enduring role as a centre of literary innovation and artistic excellence”.

Past conferences have been star-studded affairs, with the 17th edition hosting heavyweights such as Anwar Maqsood, Mustansar Hussain Tarar and the late Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra. The entertainment industry was also well represented, with Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan and Tabish Hashmi speaking about their experiences in the city in the Mein Hun Karachi sessions.

If this year’s conference follows in the format of the last, there will also be ample representation for Pakistan’s regional languages. The 2024 event had discussions on literature in Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki and Sindhi. Last year’s festival also featured a soulful qawwali with Fareed Ayaz and Abu Muhammad.

While details of this year’s programme haven’t been announced yet, the festival has been a must-go for anyone with a love for language since it was first organised in 2007. We fully expect this year’s conference to stay true to its 17-year legacy.

JAMIL SOOMRO Nov 29, 2025 07:00pm
When we talk of Aalmi Urdu Conference there is only one name that comes to my mind and that of one and only Zia Mohyeddin. Like last year the importance of Sindhi,Balochi, Punjabi,Saraiki and Pashto Languages will be honoured.
Uttamjit Anand Nov 29, 2025 07:36pm
Hello. You are the best Pakistani newspaper. I wonder why Punjabi is suffering in Pakistan when it's the most predominant language there. Urdu is a language of UP people and is like Hindi. Please help promote your mother tongue.
Love Urdu Nov 29, 2025 08:01pm
Karachi is still center to promote Pakistan’s national language Urdu. Let’s keep promoting this sweet language Urdu all over Pakistan.
Jamshed Bashir Nov 30, 2025 01:44am
The so called regional languages are national languages of Pakistan. Of Sindhi or Punjabi are regional languages then Urdu belongs to a region as well, hence it is also a regional language. Language imperialism doesn’t help anyone
Jamshed Bashir Nov 30, 2025 01:48am
Urdu literature is being created and produced in Punjab much more than Karachi. All current well known Urdu poets and many writers are from Punjab not Karachi. It is not an argument for Karachi not to promote Irdu or not align itself with Urdu. It should but the statements have to be realistic
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 30, 2025 06:48am
Let the '2025 Global Urdu Conference' begin in Karachi, the great City of Lights, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
JAMIL SOOMRO Dec 01, 2025 06:14pm
@ Love Urdu Mr./Miss. Love Urdu, only Urdu is not sweet Sindhi, Punjabi, Balochi and Pashto Languages are very "sweet" too. All you have to do is listen to the songs in these Languages and soon you will fall in love with them.? This is Pakistan.
