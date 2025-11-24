Ali Zafar releases ‘Zalim Nazron Se’, the first track from his first album in 15 years

If you grew up in the 90s, you probably remember Ali Haider’s song ‘Purani Jeans’. You also probably remember Ali Zafar’s songs from the 2000s, like ‘Channo’ and ‘Chal Dil Mere’.

Both pop stars are returning to the scene as part of Zafar’s first studio album in 15 years, working together for a modern take on Haider’s 1994 hit ‘Zalim Nazron Se’ as the first track. The song was released on Friday with a music video.

The piece was originally performed by ghazal singer Jawaid Akhtar in 1979 with lyrics written by Roshan Naginavi. According to a press release, choosing this song with its long history was part of “Zafar’s ongoing vision of reconnecting Pakistan’s musical heritage with today’s generation”.

Speaking about the collaboration, Haider said, “Recreating this classic with Ali Zafar was truly special. The idea came from him, and the moment I heard it, I knew we could bring something beautiful to life.”

Zafar called his collaborator “an icon who shaped the soundtrack of our youth” and said it was “an honour and a joy” to work with Haider on the track.

The music video is reminiscent of the golden age of Pakistani pop — with an evidently bigger budget. There are flashy cars, background dancers and plenty of close-up shots of both singers in sunglasses, a fitting tribute to the era.

While the release date for the album has yet to be announced, Zafar dropped a hint to “circle the 20th of December” in an Instagram post from November 15.