Pakistani Teleplay Gidh to premiere at Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada

The Pakistani teleplay Gidh (Vulture) is set to have its international premiere at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF) in Canada. MISAFF returns with its 11th edition this year, along with a film symposium.

Written and directed by Kanwal Khoosat, Gidh is described as a story built on “mystery, silence, and revelation”. The trailer shows a young married woman, played by Joyland’s Rasti Farooq, alone in her home when she receives an unexpected visitor — a younger woman from the fictional Naqshapur. Played by Sana Jafri, the guest slips into the house with a gentle but insistent ease.

What follows are strained conversations over chai that “unravel secrets neither can escape”.

Produced by Sarmad Khoosat and Asil Baqa, the teleplay will have its world premiere on November 24. MISAFF runs from November 24 to 30 at two venues: the Mississauga Living Arts Centre and the Noel Ryan Theatre at the Mississauga Central Library. The festival, which highlights conscientious, thought-provoking cinema, will present films from Canada, the US, the UK, India, Pakistan, Palestine, among others, alongside red-carpet screenings and audience conversations.

Gidh will screen alongside Jafri’s Permanent Guest (Mustaqil Mehmaan), which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year. Rahul Aijaz’s Indus Echoes, the first Pakistani Sindhi film in the last 28 years, will also be screened at MISAFF.